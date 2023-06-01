Australia's top-ranked man, Alex de Minaur, exits in the second round at Roland Garros 2023.

Paris, France, 1 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

An in-form Argentine has dashed Alex de Minaur’s dreams at Roland Garros.

World No.49 Tomas Martin Etcheverry defeated Australia’s top-ranked man in Paris today, recording a 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3 victory in their second-round clash.

It is Etcheverry’s first top-20 win and propels the 23-year-old into the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

This continues a breakout season for Etcheverry, who made his top-50 debut last month. He has reached two ATP clay-court finals so far in 2023 and now won 14 of his past 20 matches.

For De Minaur, on the other hand, it continues a challenging stretch.

The 24-year-old Australian has not recorded back-to-back wins since claiming the biggest title of his career at an ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco in early March.

The world No.19 tried gallantly to buck that trend against Etcheverry, but was simply outclassed by an opponent brimming with confidence.

Etcheverry’s constant pressure led to De Minaur committing an uncharacteristic 94 errors (53 which were unforced) in the two-hour and 45-minute encounter.

De Minaur had been aiming to advance to a Grand Slam third round for the 11th time in his career and for the first time at Roland Garros.

Max Purcell’s career-best run in a Grand Slam singles draw also came to an end today, with No.27 seed Yoshihito Nishioka scoring a four-set win in their second-round clash.

This leaves Thanasi Kokkinakis, who scored an epic five-set second-round win against former champion Stan Wawrinka yesterday, as the last remaining Australian hope in the men’s singles competition.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) d Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6 6-2 7-5 6-4

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) d [18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3



Men’s doubles, second round

[5] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ilya Ivashka 7-6(3) 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [11] Karen Khachanov

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Max Purcell (AUS)/Ben Shelton (USA) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA)



> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Danielle Collins (USA)/Emma Navarro (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jan Zielinski (POL) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 mixed doubles draw

