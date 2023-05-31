Australia's Jason Kubler has been eliminated in the second round of the Roland Garros 2023 men's singles competition.

Paris, France, 31 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

A resurgent Fabio Fognini has eliminated Australian hope Jason Kubler at Roland Garros.

The 36-year-old Italian recorded a 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2 victory in their second-round encounter in Paris.

Fognini is a former world No.9 and contesting his 16th main draw at Roland Garros. Currently ranked world No.130, the Roland Garros 2011 quarterfinalist is turning back the clock this week.

He scored his first top-10 victory since October 2019 in the opening round, where he dismissed world No.10 Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Fognini produced an equally impressive performance today against world No.69 Kubler, recording another straight-sets victory in two hours and 17 minutes.

This propels Fognini into a Grand Slam third round for the first time since Wimbledon 2021. It is the 10th time he has reached this stage at Roland Garros.

The 30-year-old Kubler, who hit a costly 44 unforced errors, had been attempting to reach the round of 32 in Paris for the first time.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Fabio Fognini (ITA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-2

Women’s singles, second round

Elina Svitolina (UKR) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 2-6 6-3 6-1

> READ: Hunter ousted in second-round battle at Roland Garros

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men’s singles draw

