Australian Jason Kubler has scored a hard-fought five-set win in his opening-round singles match at Roland Garros 2023.

Paris, France, 28 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Jason Kubler has made a winning start to his Roland Garros campaign.

The 30-year-old Australian survived a fierce challenge from Argentine lucky loser Facundo Diaz Acosta to record a 1-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-1 victory in Paris today.

Diaz Acosta entered the first-round showdown with brimming confidence, having won 12 of his past 13 matches. This includes scooping back-to-back ATP Challenger clay-court titles.

It took Kubler some time to get on top of his 22-year-old opponent, who showed no signs of nerves in his Grand Slam main-draw debut.

But Kubler’s edge in experience proved telling in the end, helping him grind out a five-set victory in three hours and 24 minutes.

It is the second five-set Grand Slam win of world No.69 Kubler’s career.

This also marks the fifth consecutive Grand Slam tournament where Kubler has progressed to the second round, highlighting his improved consistency at this level.

It was an important victory too – had Kubler lost, he would have dropped outside the world’s top 100.

The Australian No.4, who has matched his career-best result in Paris, is set for another challenge in the second round. He’ll face either 10th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Italian veteran Fabio Fognini.

Earlier today, Thanasi Kokkinakis scored one of the biggest wins of his Grand Slam career. The Aussie wildcard eliminated No.20 seed Dan Evans in straight sets.

It was world No.108 Kokkinakis’ first main-draw win in Paris in eight years.

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [LL] Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 1-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-1

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [20] Dan Evans (GBR) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP) 4-6 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka

Max Purcell (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Aslan Karatsev

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Men’s singles, second round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v TBC

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v TBC

