Australian great Sam Stosur is joining the Nine Network commentary team for this year's Roland Garros tournament.

Melbourne, Australia , 27 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Sam Stosur’s Roland Garros preparations are looking a little different this year.

The Australian great, who retired in January, will join the Nine Network’s Melbourne-based commentary team for the Grand Slam tournament.

“I’ll definitely be watching closely … just in a different way this time,” Stosur said.

“I’ve already done a little bit (of commentary) over the years throughout my career, but this is my first time doing it really seriously where you’re there the whole night, not just popping in after your own match.

“It’s going to be an interesting couple of weeks. Working through the night here is going to be a bit different, but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a sport that I obviously love and played for so long, so it’s still a way to be involved and enjoy what the French Open has to offer.”

Stosur made her Roland Garros debut in 2003 and has been one of Australia’s most outstanding and consistent performers at the clay-court major over the past two decades.

She was a singles finalist in 2010 and a semifinalist in 2009, 2012 and 2016. She also enjoyed success in doubles, capturing the 2006 title alongside American Lisa Raymond.

“It was probably my favourite Grand Slam to play at,” said Stosur, who amassed 75 match wins in total across 18 appearances at Roland Garros. “I have many, many great memories there of matches won and lost.”

While the 39-year-old admits she has “a slight bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) not being in Paris right now”, she does not regret her decision to retire from competing.

“As much as I will, I’m sure, miss being in Paris this year, I do feel like it was the right time,” Stosur said. “I haven’t regretted that decision at all.”

Stosur has embraced “being home and doing all the normal things”, as well as enjoying some family holidays.

“It’s so much easier to travel without tennis racquets,” she laughed.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion, who peaked at world No.4 in singles and world No.1 in doubles during her stellar career, has also supported Australian players Ellen Perez and Stefani Webb during their recent training blocks in Melbourne.

“The times I’ve been out on court doing a little bit of coaching and mentoring, I’ve loved,” Stosur said. “I still enjoy hitting but I don’t feel like I want to do it for myself anymore.”

A full-time foray into coaching is a possibility – but not yet.

“I wouldn’t say no. If someone asked me tomorrow, I wouldn’t be able to do it, but I never want to rule anything out,” said Stosur, who has a two-year-old daughter.

“Tennis has been my whole life. I enjoy playing. I enjoy watching the sport, trying to work out how to win, how to do things better.

“I’m really looking forward to doing more of that when I can and getting as involved as possible.”

The Nine Network’s coverage of Roland Garros, with also includes commentary from Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic, begins tomorrow at 6.30pm AEST.

