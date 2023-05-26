Paris, France, 26 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter and Jaimee Fourlis have the chance to achieve a 33-year first in Australian tennis.

The in-form Aussies are contesting final qualifying round matches in Paris today. Should they both qualify, it would mark the first time since 1990 that multiple Australian women have qualified at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

It would be a remarkable effort considering only three Australian women in total have completed successful qualifying campaigns in Paris in the past 25 years – Sophie Ferguson in 2010, Olivia Rogowska in 2015 and Hunter in 2021.

> READ: Stosur notes positive signs in Australian tennis

Aussies in action:

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [WC] Fiona Ferro (FRA)

Women’s qualifying singles, final round, Court 14, second match

The 23-year-old Fourlis has won two three-set battles to advance to the final qualifying round. The world No.150 is looking to qualify at a major tournament for a second time and match her effort at Wimbledon last year. She faces the experienced Ferro, a 26-year-old French wildcard. Ferro is currently ranked No.462, but is a former top-40 player who made the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2020.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Storm Hunter (AUS) v Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

Women’s qualifying singles, final round, Court 11, third match

World No.202 Hunter has stormed into the final qualifying round without dropping a set. The 28-year-old Australian is aiming to qualify in Paris for a second time. Standing in her way is a 19-year-old American, who is competing at Roland Garros for the first time. Hunter boasts a winning record against world No.162 Krueger, which includes a three-set victory on green clay in America last month.

Head-to-head record: Hunter leads 3-0

Last meeting: Hunter won 2-6 6-4 6-1 (Charleston, April 2023)

> READ: Singles draw revealed for Roland Garros 2023

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!