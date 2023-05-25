Eleven players have been selected to represent Australia at the 2023 Virtus Global Games in France next month.

Australia’s top players with an intellectual impairment (PWII) will compete at the Virtus Global Games in France next month.

The Virtus Global Games are the world’s largest elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment and take place every four years. Australia won the last tournament when it was held in Brisbane in 2019.

The French city of Vichy hosts the 2023 event from 4-10 June.

Queensland’s Archie Graham and New South Wales’ Kelly Wren, the nation’s top-ranked singles players in the II-1 category, headline an 11-member Australian team.

Virtus Global Games 2023

Australian team

MEN Classification WOMEN Classification Archie Graham (Qld) II-1 Kelly Wren (NSW) II-1 Mitchell James (Qld) II-1 Carla Lenarduzzi (Vic) II-1 Luke Barker (Qld) II-1 Breanna Tunny (Qld) II-1 Damian Phillips (NSW) II-1 Andriana Petrakis (SA) II-1 Timothy Gould (Qld) II-2 Hunter Thompson (Qld) II-3 Simon Ma (NSW) II-3

Classifications in the PWII pathway: II-1 (Intellectual Disability), II-2 (Down syndrome), II-3 (Autism).

“This year’s team is a big team, and we are really proud of that,” said Head Coach Alison Scott.

“We have been world champions since 2015, so we are very confident going overseas. The team is very well prepared and well trained, which is brilliant.

“It is the first year players in the II-3 category, which is players on the autism spectrum, have been able to compete in the games, and we are excited to take two players from this category overseas to compete.

“We have been really looking forward to this moment, because we feel Australia is ahead of the game in the II-3 category. We have been really supporting players on the autism spectrum in Australia, so we are so excited to have this opportunity, and hopefully we can build on this and grow more competition from here.”

> VIEW: Australian PWII rankings

Teams from more than 50 countries will compete, across multiple sports, in the 2023 Virtus Global Games.

