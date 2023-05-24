Paris, France, 24 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

For only the third time in the past 25 years, six Australians have advanced to the second round in the Roland Garros qualifying competition.

Four Aussie women and two Aussie men remain in contention to earn a coveted main-draw berth at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Who can continue their winning run? We’ll find on day three in Paris, with all our Australian hopefuls scheduled to play their second-round matches.

Aussies in action on day three:

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [10] Elizabeth Mandlik (USA)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 12, first match (from 6pm AEST)

World No.203 Rodionova is aiming to continue her impressive 2023 form and advance to the final qualifying round in Paris for the first time. The 33-year-old from Melbourne, who made her Roland Garros debut in 2010, has an edge in experience against her second-round opponent, who is competing in Paris for the first time. World No.115 Mandlik is the 22-year-old daughter of Roland Garros 1981 champion, Hana Mandlikova.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Elias Ymer (SWE)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 8, third match

The resurgent Polmans, who is currently ranked No.194 and boasts 14 wins from his 17 clay-court matches this season, is aiming to reach the final qualifying round in Paris for a third time. The 26-year-old from Melbourne, who missed six months last year following ankle surgery, faces world No.155 Ymer. The 27-year-old Swede has previously qualified at Roland Garros twice before (in 2015 and 2018).

Head-to-head record: Ymer leads 1-0

Last meeting: Ymer won 6-4 6-4 (Pune, February 2022)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men’s qualifying singles draw

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 2, fourth match

With 10 wins from his past 11 matches, Vukic carries strong momentum into this match. The world No.95 is aiming to qualify at Roland Garros for a second time. To continue that quest, the 27-year-old from Sydney needs to overcome world No.187 Moreno de Alboran. The 25-year-old American, who has recorded his best results on clay, is making his Roland Garros debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Maria Carle (ARG)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 4, fourth match

This is a showdown between two players in career-best form. Fourlis, a 23-year-old from Melbourne ranked No.150, reached the biggest singles final of her career earlier this month. Meanwhile Carle, a 23-year-old from Argentina ranked No.149 and competing at Roland Garros for the first time, is on an 11-match winning streak after scooping back-to-back ITF clay-court titles.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women’s qualifying singles draw

Storm Hunter (AUS) v Mona Barthel (GER)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 12, fourth match

World No.202 Hunter made a promising start to her qualifying campaign, dismissing the eighth seed in the opening round. The 28-year-old Australian now faces the experienced Barthel. The 32-year-old German, a former world No.23 who is currently ranked No.204, is aiming to make her 10th main-draw appearance in Paris. Hunter is looking to match her 2021 effort and qualify for a second time.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [13] Erika Andreeva

Women’s qualifying singles, second round, Court 12, fifth match

Gadecki is enjoying a career-best run in Paris. The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast dominated her first-round match, striking 33 winners to her opponent’s two. But the world No.153 is likely to face a tougher test against the highly rated Andreeva. The 18-year-old was a girls’ singles finalist at Roland Garros in 2021 and achieved a career-high ranking of No.114 last month.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2023 qualifying, day three schedule

