The Australian Davis Cup team will face host nation Great Britain, France and Switzerland in Manchester during September.

Manchester, UK, 18 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian Davis Cup team will begin its 2023 campaign in Manchester during September.

Australia has landed in Group B alongside host nation Great Britain, France and Switzerland for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

The round-robin ties will be played at the AO Arena from 12-17 September, marking the return of Davis Cup action in the British city for the first time since 1994.

The International Tennis Foundation announced the schedule of play today, ahead of public tickets going on sale from 31 May.

Australia’s draw for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals group stage Date Opponent Head-to-head record Wednesday 13 September Great Britain Australia leads 8-5 Thursday 14 September France Australia leads 11-5 Saturday 16 September Switzerland Australia leads 4-1

Ties begin at 1pm BST (from 10pm AEST) each day.

The top-two performing nations in Group B will advance to the knock-out stage of the competition, which will be staged in the Spanish city of Malaga from 21-26 November.

The Australian team, spearheaded by Alex de Minaur, finished runners-up last season. It was Australia’s first finals appearance in the prestigious team event in 19 years.

Australian team selectors are currently spoiled for choice, with seven Aussie men ranked inside the world’s top 100 in singles and nine top 100-ranked Australian men in doubles.

