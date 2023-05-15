Aussie combination Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler are through to the Italian Open men's doubles quarterfinals.

Rome, Italy, 15 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler have secured a spot in the Italian Open men’s doubles quarterfinals.

The Aussie pair won a dramatic second-round clash against seventh seeds Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

De Minaur and Kubler saved two match points, one in the second-set tiebreak and another in the deciding match tiebreak, in their 2-6 7-6(8) [12-10] victory.

This propels 29-year-old Kubler into his first doubles quarterfinal at ATP Masters 1000 level, while 24-year-old De Minaur is through to his third (and first since August 2021).

It continues an incredible season for Kubler, who has won 13 of his 18 doubles matches. This includes title-winning runs alongside Rinky Hijikata (at the Australian Open) and John Peers (at an ATP Challenger event earlier this month). From world No.160 at the start of the season, Kubler is now at a career-high world No.29.

De Minaur and Kubler, who are teaming up for the first time at this tournament, are the last Australians left in the men’s doubles draw.

Storm Hunter is proudly flying the Aussie flag in the women’s doubles competition. The 28-year-old and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are through to the semifinals.

The fourth seeds continued their impressive march through the draw with a 6-4 6-2 victory against Hungary’s Timea Babos and Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina in the quarterfinals.

This is world No.11 Hunter’s career-best result in Rome and her third career semifinal at WTA 1000 level.

Aussies in action – Rome

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) d [7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 2-6 7-6(8) [12-10]



Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Timea Babos (HUN)/Anna Danilina (KAZ) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, fourth round

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [7] Holger Rune (DEN)

> VIEW: Italian Open men’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Italian Open men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBC

> VIEW: Italian Open women’s doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!