Popyrin wins all-Australian battle in Rome
Alexei Popyrin has defeated fellow Australian Chris O'Connell in the opening round of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Italy.
Rome, Italy, 10 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Alexei Popyrin has emerged triumphant in an all-Australian showdown at the Italian Open.
The 23-year-old qualifier posted a 6-2 7-6(5) victory against Chris O’Connell in opening-round action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.
Popyrin fired 10 aces and won 86 per cent of first-serve points in the 95-minute encounter.
This victory snaps a six-match losing streak for Popyrin against fellow Australians and propels the world No.77 into a second-round meeting with 10th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Thanasi Kokkinakis is also through to the second round at the clay-court event, advancing when Spanish opponent Jaume Munar retired after six games due to a back injury.
Kokkinakis, who had earned his place in the draw through qualifying, was leading 4-2 at the time.
The world No.104 now faces eighth seed and home-town favourite Jannik Sinner in the second round.
Popyrin and Kokkinakis join Alex de Minaur, who received a first-round bye, in the second round. The last time three Australian men progressed to this stage in Rome was in 1983.
Jason Kubler has a chance to boost this number to four, which would be a 43-year high, when he plays his first-round match tonight.
Aussies in action – Rome
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-2 7-6(5)
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Jaume Munar (ESP) 4-2 ret.
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
Jason Kubler v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)
Men’s singles, second round
[17] Alex de Minaur v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)
> VIEW: Italian Open men’s singles draw
Men’s doubles, first round
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Federico Arnaboldi (ITA)/Gianmarco Ferrari (ITA)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)/Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)
John Peers (AUS)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) v [6] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)
> VIEW: Italian Open men’s doubles draw
Women’s doubles, first round
[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Alicja Rosolska (POL)
> VIEW: Italian Open women’s doubles draw
