Houston, USA, 10 April 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson have won the doubles title at an ATP 250 tournament in Houston.

The Aussie combination scored a 4-6 6-4 [10-5] victory against British pair Julian Cash and Henry Patten in today’s final.

This is 25-year-old Purcell’s second consecutive title at the American clay-court event, having captured his maiden ATP doubles title at the tournament alongside Australian Matt Ebden last year.

Purcell’s career tally is now three, with this marking his first title since his Wimbledon 2022 triumph with Ebden.

It is 28-year-old Thompson’s second career ATP doubles title – and first since his Brisbane International victory with Thanasi Kokkinakis in January 2017.

Purcell and Thompson lost only a single set during their title-winning run this week and eliminated both the No.2 and No.3 seeded teams.

Aussies in action – Houston

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, final

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [3] Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 4-6 6-4 [10-5]

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Alexei Popyrin has qualified for an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo.

The 23-year-old Aussie fought back from a 2-6 1-5 deficit to defeat Frenchman Benoit Paire in a three-set battle.

Popyrin eventually closed out a 2-6 7-6(2) 6-4 victory against the former top-20 player to earn his place in the main draw.

World No.95 Popyrin plays Serbian lucky loser Dusan Lajovic in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Monte Carlo

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[13] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [WC] Benoit Paire (FRA) 2-6 7-6(2) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [LL] Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Men’s doubles, first round

[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP)

John Peers (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

