Australian Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez have progressed to the quarterfinals at a WTA 1000 tournament in Miami.

Miami, USA, 28 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez is enjoying a career-best run at the Miami Open.

The 27-year-old Australian and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez recorded a 6-7(7) 6-4 [11-9] victory against Anna Kalinskaya and Caty McNally in second-round action today.

The eighth-seeded duo saved a match point in the deciding match tiebreak, recovering from an 8-9 deficit and reeling off three straight points to clinch the win.

This propels world No.17 Perez and world No.15 Melichar-Martinez into the quarterfinals, where they’ll face sisters Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan.

Perez, competing in Miami for the second time in her career, had never previously won a match at the WTA 1000 tournament.

She becomes the second Australian to reach this year’s quarterfinals, joining Storm Hunter who progressed yesterday alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

In men’s doubles action, John Peers and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo bowed out in the second round to Argentinean combination Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Anna Kalinskaya/Caty McNally (USA) 6-7(7) 6-4 [11-9]

Men’s doubles, second round

Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG) d John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 6-4 6-7(5) [10-6]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)

