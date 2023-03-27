Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are through to the Miami Open doubles quarterfinals.

Miami, USA, 27 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Hunter is enjoying a career-best run at the Miami Open.

The 28-year-old Australian had advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Hunter’s previous best result at the WTA 1000 tournament was a second-round appearance in 2021.

The sixth seeds powered to a 6-3 6-2 victory against Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Poland’s Alicja Rosolska in second-round action today.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with second-seeded Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) 6-3 6-2



COMING UP

Men’s doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Women’s doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Anna Kalinskaya/Caty McNally (USA)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

