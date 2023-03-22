Jordan Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic have successfully qualified for an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

Miami, USA, 22 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Jordan Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic have qualified for this year’s Miami Open.

Thompson earned his main-draw spot with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory against Czech Tomas Machac in final qualifying round action today.

World No.83 Thompson conceded only 14 points on serve in the two-hour and 10-minute encounter.

The 28-year-old Aussie has now won nine of his past 10 matches. This includes his stunning upset of world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Vukic is also in impressive form. The 26-year-old scored a 6-3 7-6(4) victory today against world No.102 Aleksandar Kovacevic to qualify at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the third time in his career.

It is world No.168 Vukic’s second consecutive victory, in as many days, against an opponent ranked inside the world’s top 115.

Vukic has now won seven of his past nine matches – with his only losses in this period to three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and former world No.6 Matteo Berrettini.

Thompson and Vukic join Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler and Alexei Popyrin in the men’s singles main draw, as well as lucky losers Chris O’Connell and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

O’Connell and Kokkinakis both lost their final qualifying round matches today – but have been promoted into the main draw after several late withdrawals opened up more places.

This is Australia’s highest representation in a Miami Open men’s singles draw since 2001, when there were also seven competitors.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [21] Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [9] Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) 6-3 7-6(4)

[19] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) d [2] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-4

[WC] Benoit Paire (FRA) d [6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 4-6 7-5



COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

[Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

[LL] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Zizou Bergs (BEL)

[LL] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

> VIEW: Miami Open men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

> VIEW: Miami Open women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [WC] Marcos Giron (USA)/J.J. Wolf (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDA)

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Sofia Kenin (USA)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

