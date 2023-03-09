Kubler scores breakthrough victory at Indian Wells
Australia's Jason Kubler has advanced to the men's singles second round at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Indian Wells, USA, 9 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Jason Kubler has amassed some impressive milestones already this season – soaring to career-high rankings in both singles and doubles, as well as winning his maiden Grand Slam title.
The 29-year-old from Brisbane can now add a first win at ATP Masters 1000 level to that list.
Kubler scored a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against world No.60-ranked Italian Lorenzo Sonego in opening-round action at Indian Wells today.
World No.75 Kubler did not drop serve in the one-hour and 53-minute encounter. The reigning Australian Open doubles champion’s polish at the net also proved pivotal, winning 87 per cent of points when venturing forward.
This sets up a second-round showdown with world No.25 Grigor Dimitrov. It will be Kubler’s first meeting with the former world No.3, who has advanced to back-to-back quarterfinals in the Californian desert in the past two years.
Jordan Thompson made a strong start to his campaign, powering past Frenchman Gael Monfils in 64 minutes.
Monfils, a former world No.6, was returning from a seven month injury lay-off and committed 17 unforced errors to Thompson’s five.
“It’s tricky for him coming back,” world No.87 Thompson said after recording a 6-3 6-1 victory. “No matter who you are, it’s very tough on the comeback road.
“I had to be solid, I’m obviously a bit more match tough than him at the moment, but he’s a quality player.”
That one felt good 😄@jordanthommmo2 records just his 2nd win of the season, playing some great tennis to defeat Monfils in straight sets!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/a8c22MhFTW
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 9, 2023
Thompson’s victory sets up a second-round clash with world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.
“I’ll just treat it as another match,” Thompson said of facing the second-seeded Greek. “He’s a quality player. He made the final of the Australian Open, so he’s in great form.”
Aussies in action – Indian Wells
TODAY’S RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Jason Kubler (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4 7-6(4)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 6-1
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA)
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)
[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Zhang Zhizhen (CHN)
Men’s singles, second round
[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s singles draw
Women’s singles, first round
[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)
> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women’s singles draw
Men’s doubles, first round
Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)
Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP)
> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s doubles draw
Women’s doubles, first round
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Paula Badosa (ESP)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Bianca Andreescu (CAN)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women’s doubles draw
