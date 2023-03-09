Australia's Jason Kubler has advanced to the men's singles second round at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, USA, 9 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Jason Kubler has amassed some impressive milestones already this season – soaring to career-high rankings in both singles and doubles, as well as winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

The 29-year-old from Brisbane can now add a first win at ATP Masters 1000 level to that list.

Kubler scored a 6-4 7-6(4) victory against world No.60-ranked Italian Lorenzo Sonego in opening-round action at Indian Wells today.

World No.75 Kubler did not drop serve in the one-hour and 53-minute encounter. The reigning Australian Open doubles champion’s polish at the net also proved pivotal, winning 87 per cent of points when venturing forward.

This sets up a second-round showdown with world No.25 Grigor Dimitrov. It will be Kubler’s first meeting with the former world No.3, who has advanced to back-to-back quarterfinals in the Californian desert in the past two years.

Jordan Thompson made a strong start to his campaign, powering past Frenchman Gael Monfils in 64 minutes.

Monfils, a former world No.6, was returning from a seven month injury lay-off and committed 17 unforced errors to Thompson’s five.

“It’s tricky for him coming back,” world No.87 Thompson said after recording a 6-3 6-1 victory. “No matter who you are, it’s very tough on the comeback road.

“I had to be solid, I’m obviously a bit more match tough than him at the moment, but he’s a quality player.”

That one felt good 😄@jordanthommmo2 records just his 2nd win of the season, playing some great tennis to defeat Monfils in straight sets!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/a8c22MhFTW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 9, 2023

Thompson’s victory sets up a second-round clash with world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“I’ll just treat it as another match,” Thompson said of facing the second-seeded Greek. “He’s a quality player. He made the final of the Australian Open, so he’s in great form.”

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4 7-6(4)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-3 6-1



COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA)

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

[LL] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Zhang Zhizhen (CHN)

Men’s singles, second round

[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)



> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women’s singles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Taylor Fritz (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, first round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Paula Badosa (ESP)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Bianca Andreescu (CAN)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women’s doubles draw

