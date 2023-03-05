Australia's Alex de Minaur has overcome American Tommy Paul in three sets to win his first ATP 500 title.

Acapulco, Mexico, 5 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Acapulco, Mexico

Alex de Minaur has claimed the biggest singles title of his career to date.

The 24-year-old Australian triumphed at this week’s ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, capping a brilliant run with a steely come-from-behind 3-6 6-4 6-1 victory against American Tommy Paul in today’s final.

“I just dug deep, managed to scrap my way through it,” De Minaur said.

It is De Minaur’s second three-set battle in as many days, having navigated past world No.10 Holger Rune in a physical encounter in yesterday’s semifinals.

The eighth-seeded De Minaur once again produced his best under pressure, saving six of the eight break points he faced in today’s two-hour and 27-minute championship match.

He eventually wore down the Australian Open 2023 semifinalist with his relentless efforts, which included winning 81 per cent of his first-serve points.

“I just want to keep pushing and get the most out of myself,” said an elated De Minaur after his victory.

“I might not play unbelievable tennis every day, but I know I’m going to fight until the end. I’ve got a whole lot of heart in this little body of mine.”

This delivers world No.22 De Minaur a seventh career ATP singles title and his first at ATP 500 level.

Alex de Minaur’s ATP career titles Event Date Level Sydney, Australia January 2019 ATP 250 Atlanta, USA July 2019 ATP 250 Zhuhai, China September 2019 ATP 250 Antalya, Turkey January 2021 ATP 250 Eastbourne, UK June 2021 ATP 250 Atlanta, USA July 2022 ATP 250 Acapulco, Mexico February 2023 ATP 500

De Minaur joins Nick Kyrgios (a four-time champion) as the only Australian players to win an ATP 500-level singles title in the past 15 years.

This performance also propels De Minaur back inside the world’s top 20 (at a projected world No.18) and sees him regain the Australian No.1 ranking from Kyrgios.

De Minaur’s next tournament is the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday.

Aussies in action – Acapulco

RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [7] Tommy Paul (USA) 3-6 6-4 6-1

Pune, India

Max Purcell is one win away from claiming his third consecutive ATP Challenger singles title.

The 24-year-old from New South Wales is on an impressive 14-match winning streak and plays Italian Luca Nardi in the Pune final later today.

Victory will earn Purcell, who started the season ranked world No.220 and currently sits at a career-high No.116, a top-100 debut.

Aussies in action – Pune

COMING UP

Men’s singles, final

[3] Max Purcell (AUS) v [4] Luca Nardi (ITA)

> READ: Birrell advances to first WTA-level doubles final in seven years

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!