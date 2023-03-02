Australian Alex de Minaur has progressed to an ATP-level quarterfinal for the third week in a row.

Acapulco, Mexico, 2 March 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has charged into the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament at Acapulco.

The eighth-seeded Australian proved too strong for qualifier Jacopo Berrettini, the younger brother of former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, in second-round action today.

De Minaur posted a comphrensive 6-1 6-0 win against the 24-year-old Italian to secure his place in the quarterfinals at the hard-court event. He completed the victory in 61 minutes.

This is world No.22 De Minaur’s third consecutive ATP quarterfinal appearance across the past three weeks. He has only achieved this feat once before in his career, on grass in June 2021.

The in-form Aussie is now slated to meet Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel for a place in the semifinals.

World No.125 Daniel defeated second seed Casper Ruud in an almost three-hour quarterfinal battle.

Aussies in action – Acapulco

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Jacopo Berrettini (ITA) 6-1 6-0

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Taro Daniel (JPN)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Aussie hopes Chris O’Connell and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both bowed out in the second round at an ATP 500 tournament in Dubai.

World No.16 Alexander Zverev recorded a 7-5 6-4 victory against O’Connell, while world No.20 Borna Coric edged out Kokkinakis in a three-set battle.

Coric needed three hours and 53 minutes to defeat Kokkinakis, eventually triumphing 6-7(4) 6-3 7-5.

What a fight 💪@borna_coric edges past Kokkinakis 6-7 6-3 7-5 in almost 3 hours to make the quarter-finals in Dubai!#DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/5yczyrajU0 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 1, 2023

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[7] Alexander Zverev (GER) d [Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 7-5 6-4

[8] Borna Coric (CRO) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-5

Austin, USA

World No.124 Olivia Tjandramulia has advanced to the women’s doubles semifinals in Austin alongside American partner Ingrid Neel.

The duo posted a 7-6(7) 7-5 victory against American wildcards Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery in quarterfinal action today.

This equals 25-year-old Tjandramulia’s career-best result at WTA 250 level, having previously also made a semifinal appearance at Granby in August 2022.

Top-seeded Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez snapped a four-match losing streak as a team, moving into the quarterfinals with a 6-3 7-6(3) against American combination Makenna Jones and Jamie Loeb.

Aussies in action – Austin

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) d [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)/Robin Montgomery (USA) 7-6(7) 7-5

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Makenna Jones (USA)/Jamie Loeb (USA) 6-3 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Nao Hibino (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) v TBC

