Melbourne, Australia , 25 January 2023 | Tennis Australia

An original great of Australian tennis was honoured at Australian Open 2023, as James Outram Anderson – fondly known a JO – was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Australian Open was the perfect setting for the post-humous honour, with Anderson a winner of the Australian Championships in 1922, 1924 and 1925.

Represented by family members in a special ceremony at Rod Laver Arena, the late Anderson peaked at world No.3 in 1923. He was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 1922 and 1925.

A lightning-fast player who earned the nickname “The Greyhound”, Anderson also boasted a strength in his potent forehand.

Those weapons helped the Australian thrive in doubles; he lifted the Wimbledon trophy with Randolph Lycett in 1922 and the Australian Championships with Norman Brookes in 1924. Anderson contested a further four doubles finals at his home event.

The Australian was also a proud Davis Cup representative, featuring in the 1920, 1921, 1922, 1923 and 1925 Davis Cup teams. Building a 28-8 win-loss record in the team competition, Anderson helped his nation reach the 1920, 1922 and 1923 Davsi Cup finals, finishing runner-up to the United States each time.

Immortalised in bronze, Anderson’s statue will join the Australian tennis legends in Garden Square at Melbourne Park.