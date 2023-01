Aussie wildcard Rinky Hijikata has recovered from a two-set deficit to score a memorable victory in his Australian Open main-draw debut.

Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Rinky Hijikata has ensured his Australian Open main-draw debut is a match he’ll never forget.

The 21-year-old Aussie wildcard produced a remarkable comeback to record a 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 victory against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann at Melbourne Park this evening.

Hijikata battled for four hours and 25 minutes in front of a vocal Court 8 crowd, eventually wearing down his world No.128-ranked opponent in an enthralling first-round encounter.

RINK-DICULOUS 😍 On @AustralianOpen main draw debut, Rinky Hijikata storms back from two sets down to win a five-set thriller, 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 🙌#GoAussies • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gG9ziyqFkn — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2023

The world No.169 didn’t buckle under pressure against 31-year-old Hanfmann, stepping up to record a gutsy win in what was, by far, the longest match of his young career.

Hijikata embraced the spotlight, urging the patriotic crowd to get behind him as he recovered from the two-set deficit. He used this momentum to shine, striking 58 winners to secure his first Grand Slam main-draw singles victory in memorable fashion.

Incredible 💯 Rinky Hijikata has comeback from two sets down to send it to a decider 👏#GoAussies • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vSTDPeit5c — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2023

His reward is a second-round showdown with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a three-time Australian Open semifinalist.

Hijikata joins fellow Aussie wildcards Jason Kubler and John Millman on the winners’ list in men’s singles action today.

Millman also scored an epic five-set victory, overcoming world No.51 Marc-Andrea Huesler in a thrilling battle at Court 3 earlier this evening.

> READ MORE: Millmania lights up Melbourne Park

AUSSIES IN ACTION – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [Q] Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3

[WC] John Millman (AUS) d Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 6-7(8) 7-5 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) d Sebastian Baez (ARG) 6-4 6-4 6-4

> READ: Kubler scores first Australian Open victory

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [Q] Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1

Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-4

[Q] Clara Burel (FRA) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) 6-3 6-4

> READ: Gadecki makes dream Australian Open debut

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Yu Hsiou Hsu (TPE)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v J.J. Wolf (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [Q] Brandon Holt (USA)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Chun-Hsin Tseng (TPE)

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [18] Karen Khachanov

[WC] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [31] Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

> READ: Australian Open doubles draws revealed

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!