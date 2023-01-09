Australian No.1 Nick Kyrgios will take part in a charity match against Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena this week.

Melbourne, Australia, 9 January 2023 | tennis.com.au

Nick Kyrgios will play nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in a charity match at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 13 January.

It will be their first meeting since their epic Wimbledon final last year and Djokovic’s first match in Melbourne since claiming the Australian Open 2021 title.

Kyrgios leads their head-to-head record 2-1, winning both of their previous hard-court meetings.

Tickets for the Arena Showdown went on sale today at $20, with proceeds going to the Australian Tennis Foundation.

> BUY NOW: Arena Showdown tickets

The Arena Showdown is the finale of the Australian Open’s Perfect Practice series, which takes place at Rod Laver Arena each afternoon this week.

Perfect Practice will be played under match conditions, with umpires, ballkids and electronic line calling.

Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and more are all looking forward to hitting Rod Laver Arena to play under match conditions before the Australian Open main draw starts on Monday 16 January.

Schedules will be promoted on Australian Open social media channels daily and are subject to change.

The current line-up is as follows:

Monday 9 January

4.15-5.30pm: Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Holger Rune (DEN)

Tuesday 10 January

6.45-8.30pm: Coco Gauff (USA) v Jessica Pegula (USA)

Wednesday 11 January

1.00-2.15pm: Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) v Christian Garin (CHI)

2.15-3.30pm: Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev

Thursday 12 January

3.00-4.15pm: Alexander Zverev (GER) v Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4.15-5.30pm: Aryna Sabalenka v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

5.30-6.45pm: Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v TBC

6.45-8.00pm: Rafael Nadal (ESP) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Entry from Monday to Thursday is $5 for children and $10 for adults.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2023 tickets

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!