Perth, Australia, 20 December 2022 | tennis.com.au

The United Cup, a magnificent new hallmarked sterling silver and 24-carat gold-plated trophy, was today unveiled at Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Western Australia.

Grand Slam mixed doubles champion and Perth-born Casey Dellacqua, Western Australian Minister for Sport, the Hon. David Templeman MLA, United Cup Tournament Director Stephen Farrow and United Cup Perth General Manager Brett Patten revealed the new silverware, 10 days out from the inaugural event.

The United Cup will showcase equality at the highest level of the sport, when the world’s best players unite and compete side-by-side across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Thursday 29 December to Sunday 8 January 2023.

Standing at 50cm tall, the hand-crafted United Cup features 36 sweeping rods to represent the 18-country mixed doubles partnerships, each shaped by hand.

“We wanted a trophy that was instantly iconic, that was very special and unique for the United Cup. And we wanted something that really symbolises bringing together the male and female players,” Farrow said.

The path the rods take from the plinth to the rim of the bowl suggests the movement of a tennis ball and how a ball can change speed and direction.

The reflective surfaces of the trophy capture the energy and liveliness of the sport.

“The bowl is symbolic of a prize made for sharing and bringing people together because ultimately this event is about bringing together the best male and the best female players to play for their country,” Farrow continued.

The United Cup has been crafted by Thomas Lyte, a Royal Warrant holder as silversmiths and goldsmiths to Her Late Majesty The Queen and former Head of the Commonwealth.

They are best known as world-class designers, makers and restorers of many of the world’s most iconic trophies including the Laver Cup, trophies for the ATP Finals, the FA Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Six Nations Championship.

The design of the United Cup was led by Thomas Lyte’s Head Silverware Designer, Trevor Brown, an Australian based in East Gippsland in regional Victoria, before a team of 10 master silversmiths and goldsmiths handcrafted the trophy in their fine silver workshops in London. More than 400 craft-hours were needed to create this masterpiece.

“Our craftspeople, and designers are so proud of this piece. It is one of our favourite commissions,” Thomas Lyte’s Director and former English cricketer Neil MacLaurin said.

“Due to the interplay of the gold and silver, and the complex reflections from every angle, we believe that as well as having the potential to become a revered, iconic sporting trophy, the United Cup is truly a work of art.”

Adding to the trophy’s extraordinary story, the United Cup’s hallmark also carries the Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Mark. This is a special commemorative mark, only available to commissions hallmarked in London in 2022, designed to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, RAC Arena in Perth and Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney will host the United Cup group stage from Thursday 29 December to Wednesday 4 January 2023.

Each host city will feature two groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format.

Group winners in each city will play off for one of three semifinal spots.

Three City Champions will advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 January. The next best performing team from the group stage will complete the quartet.

The United Cup trophy will visit each host city before the first winner is crowned.

