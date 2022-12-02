December Showdown kicks off summer of tennis tomorrow
More than 150 of Australia’s top young tennis players will compete for national titles at Melbourne Park over the next fortnight.
Melbourne, Australia, 2 December 2022 | tennis.com.au
The annual December Showdown presented by Kia will kick off the summer of tennis, with the country’s best junior players invited to compete at Melbourne Park over the next two weeks.
The December Showdown is Australia’s most prestigious junior tennis series and runs from Saturday 3 to Saturday 17 December at the home of the Australian Open.
This edition of the showdown has been transformed to allow the best players from the 12/u, 14/u, 16/u and 18/u age groups the opportunity to compete against their peers for national titles.
The 2022 December Showdown will feature:
“December Showdown is a fantastic way to start our summer of tennis, and we are looking forward to being back at Melbourne Park for the first time in three years,” said December Showdown Tournament Director Francis Soyer.
“Staging national championships for our junior players is pivotal to providing the best competition opportunities for our pathway, and we couldn’t think of a more fitting venue than the home of the AO for the end-of-year championships.”
|December Showdown 2022
|Age group
|Dates
|18 and under
|3-10 December
|> Player fields
|16 and under
|11-17 December
|> Player fields
|14 and under
|5-10 December
|> Player fields
|12 and under
|12-17 December
|> Player fields
Live scores will be available here.
Entry to December Showdown is free for spectators. Main-draw action commences on Monday 5 December, with qualifying underway this weekend.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!