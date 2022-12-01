Full 2023 Australian summer of tennis calendar revealed
A jam-packed schedule of professional events is set to be played across seven Australian states and territories this summer.
Australia, 1 December 2022 | tennis.com.au
Tennis Australia today confirmed the full summer of tennis calendar for 2023, with events across seven states and territories for the first time since 2020.
Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will host the world’s best tennis players ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open.
Action will begin this weekend with the December Showdown, Australia’s premier junior tennis event. The two-week carnival will see more than 200 players compete at Melbourne Park across the 18/u, 16/u, 14/u and 12/u age groups for national titles.
The international season will then launch with the debut of the inaugural United Cup from 29 December to 8 January, a stunning new mixed team event with group stages across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, before the Final Four in Sydney.
A two-week Festival of Tennis will be held in Adelaide, when South Australia hosts back-to-back WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments from 1 to 14 January.
The Hobart International also returns for the first time since 2020, with the 28th edition of the WTA 250 event to be held during the second week of January.
The summer of tennis will also feature the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions.
The action reaches a crescendo in Melbourne with Australian Open qualifying from 9 January, before the main draw between 16 to 29 January.
Venue: Melbourne Park (Western Courts 5-17)
Category: Australian Junior National Championships
Group Stages (29 December to 4 January): Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
United Cup Final Four (6-8 January): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
Category: ATP / WTA mixed team competition
Draw size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, up to eight players per country
Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
Draw size: ATP and WTA – 32 singles, 24 doubles
Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT
Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60
Draw size: ATP – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF – 32 singles, 16 doubles
Venue: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
Draw size: WTA – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP – 28 singles, 24 doubles
Venue: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS
Category: WTA 250
Draw size: 32 singles, 16 doubles
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
Category: Grand Slam
Draw size: 128 men and women
Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic
Category: ITF 1 Series
Draw size: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 16 quad singles, 16 boys’ singles
Venue: Traralgon Tennis Centre, Traralgon, Vic
Category: J1
Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
Category: Grand Slam
Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles
Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne
Category: ITF Super Series
Draw size: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys’ singles
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
Category: Junior Grand Slam
Draw size: 64 singles, 32 doubles
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
Category: Grand Slam
Draw size: 16 men’s singles, 16 women’s singles, 8 quad singles
Venue: Burnie Tennis Club, Burnie, Tasmania
Category: Week 1 – ATP Challenger / ITF W60, week 2 – ITF 25
Draw size: ATP – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF – 32 singles, 16 doubles
Player fields will be announced in the coming weeks.
