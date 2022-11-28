James Duckworth is reclimbing the ATP Tour singles rankings in his return from hip surgery earlier this season.

Australia, 28 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

James Duckworth has climbed back into the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 30-year-old rises 13 places to world No.159 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in Japan last week. It is an encouraging finish to the year for Duckworth, who missed four months after undergoing hip surgery in January.

Edward Winter takes biggest mover honours this week, with the 18-year-old rising 271 spots to world No.663 after claiming his first ITF singles title at Traralgon.

Tristan Schoolkate, the runner-up to Winter in Traralgon, improves 30 places to a career-high world No.375.

Australian No.3 Chris O’Connell (up one spot to world No.78) is also at a new career-high this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.22 0 Alex de Minaur No.24 0 Chris O’Connell No.78 +1 Jordan Thompson No.83 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 +1 Jason Kubler No.110 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.122 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.140 0 John Millman No.149 +1 James Duckworth No.159 +13

Women’s singles

Alexandra Bozovic and Talia Gibson have achieved new career-highs in this week’s WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 23-year-old Bozovic rises 11 spots to world No.308, while 18-year-old Gibson improves 17 places to world No.348. This follows strong performances from both at an ITF tournament in Traralgon.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 0 Daria Saville No.54 0 Priscilla Hon No.156 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.167 0 Kimberly Birrell No.172 -1 Maddison Inglis No.181 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.204 0 Astra Sharma No.231 -1 Storm Hunter No.240 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.296 0

Men’s doubles

Andrew Harris continues to climb the ATP Tour doubles rankings, setting a new career-high for a fourth consecutive week. The 28-year-old improves five spots to world No.136 after advancing to an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Japan.

Jeremy Beale is one of the biggest movers of the week, rising 72 spots to world No.434. This follows the 28-year-old winning an ITF title in Traralgon alongside compatriot James Frawley, who rises 22 places to a career-high world No.309.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.15 0 Matt Ebden No.26 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 John Peers No.37 0 Luke Saville No.77 -3 John-Patrick Smith No.85 0 Andrew Harris No.136 +5 Jason Kubler No.162 0 Dane Sweeny No.163 0

Women’s doubles

Alana Parnaby is verging on a top-200 breakthrough in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 28-year-old improves 21 spots to a career-high world No.201 this week after enjoying a title-winning run at an ITF event in Traralgon.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.10 0 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Sam Stosur No.115 -1 Astra Sharma No.120 -2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.128 -7 Ajla Tomljanovic No.139 -3 Daria Saville No.156 0 Lizette Cabrera No.173 +1 Alana Parnaby No.201 +21 Alexandra Bozovic No.227 +2

