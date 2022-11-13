Australia is looking to cap an incredible week at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Scotland with victory against Switzerland.

Glasgow, Scotland, 13 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australia has a chance to end a 48-year title drought in the Billie Jean King Cup competition.

The Australian team has impressively qualified for the 2022 final, setting up a showdown with Switzerland for the prestigious title.

Australia is hoping to win an eighth Billie Jean King Cup title – and first since 1974, when Evonne Goolagong Cawley spearheaded the line-up. Victory would also snap a nine finals losing streak.

“We are going to bring it. It’s exciting,” said Australian captain Alicia Molik.

Australian team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Ajla Tomljanovic No.33 No.136 Priscilla Hon No.151 No.340 Storm Sanders No.237 No.10 Ellen Perez No.363 No.20 Sam Stosur No.539 No.113 Captain: Alicia Molik

Storm Sanders has been a standout performer for the Australian team this week, defeating three higher-ranked opponents in her three singles matches. This improves the 28-year-old’s career record to 5-1 in singles matches in the competition.

“I’m ready, super pumped and proud of this team. It’s awesome,” said Sanders. “We are in the final, and I feel like, yeah, let’s give it everything.”

Sanders has also recorded two doubles wins alongside Sam Stosur, including the crucial deciding match in the semifinal victory against Great Britain.

Stosur’s career record in Billie Jean King Cup doubles matches now stands at 10-1. The enduring 38-year-old, one of Australia’s most decorated representatives in the competition, would love to add a Billie Jean King Cup title to her glittering resume.

“I have been pretty lucky to have some pretty incredible moments in my career, and weeks like this and matches like this and days like this is what you play for,” Stosur said.

Switzerland is aiming to win a first Billie Jean King Cup title in the nation’s history.

Molik, however, expects the two-time runner-ups to prove tough opponents.

“Switzerland always show how good they are. You know, in big events like Billie Jean King Cup and the Olympics, they really step up,” said Molik.

World No.12 Belinda Bencic is unbeaten so far this week, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games singles gold medallist leading the Swiss team to victories against Italy, Canada and the Czech Republic.

Switzerland has lost only one match for the week, a doubles rubber against Canada, to qualify for a second consecutive final.

Switzerland team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Belinda Bencic No.12 No.133 Jil Teichmann No.35 No.106 Viktorija Golubic No.77 No.90 Simona Waltert No.120 No.399 Captain: Heinz Guenthardt

Australia has won six of its eight previous ties against Switzerland, but did lose 2-0 in the most recent meeting during last year’s semifinals.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals are broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia, with coverage beginning from 1am AEDT (Monday 14 November).

