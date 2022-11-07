Chris O'Connell has set a new career-high ranking after winning his fourth career ATP Challenger title.

Australia, 7 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell has climbed to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old rises 18 places to world No.84 after winning his second ATP Challenger title of the season.

This makes O’Connell the third-ranked Australian, leapfrogging both Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis, with his victory in Japan.

Champion in Yokohama! 🇦🇺 Christopher O'Connell defeats Watanuki 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 to win his second #ATPChallenger title of the year! 📸: @Keio_Challenger pic.twitter.com/nUVSpdD8v3 — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 6, 2022

Marc Polmans is making giant strides in his return from injury, improving 104 spots to world No.374 after recording a runner-up finish at an ATP Challenger in Sydney. This was the 25-year-old’s first final appearance at ATP Challenger level since 2019.

Several more Australians have set new career-highs, including 21-year-old Tristan Schoolkate (up 21 places to world No.398), 19-year-old James McCabe (up 24 spots to world No.402) and 23-year-old Adam Walton (up 34 places to world No.431).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.22 0 Alex de Minaur No.24 +1 Chris O’Connell No.84 +18 Jordan Thompson No.86 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.95 0 Jason Kubler No.105 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.131 -24 John Millman No.155 +5 Aleksandar Vukic No.165 -20 Rinky Hijikata No.167 -8

Men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 27-year-old jumps up three places to world No.11.

Matt Ebden is also on the rise, improving five spots to world No.26 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters last week.

Andrew Harris (up four spots to world No.170), Tristan Schoolkate (up 30 places to world No.206) and Brandon Walkin (up 14 spots to world No.230) have also set new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Nick Kyrgios No.11 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.18 -1 Matt Ebden No.26 +5 Max Purcell No.33 +4 John Peers No.38 -5 Luke Saville No.75 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.89 +3 Jason Kubler No.158 +5 Dane Sweeny No.168 +4 Andrew Harris No.170 +4

Note: The WTA Tour will release updated rankings upon the completion of the WTA Finals later in the week.

