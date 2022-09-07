Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the semifinals in the US Open 2022 women's doubles competition.

New York, USA, 7 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have booked their spot in the US Open 2022 women’s doubles semifinals.

The No.10 seeds continued their impressive march through the draw with a hard-fought 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 victory against Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in quarterfinal action at Flushing Meadows today.

World No.26 Perez and world No.17 Melichar-Martinez needed just over three hours to win an absorbing battle at Louis Armstrong Stadium. They finished the match with 63 winners to their opponent’s 28.

“We were super aggressive and played on our terms as much as we could,” Perez said. “Keeping up our first serve percentage was key. We really just played together and fought through a lot of the ups and downs.”

Their confidence proved telling in the final stages of the match, helping them claim an eighth consecutive victory and improve their team record to 16 wins from their past 18 matches.

“We’ve had a lot of matches, which brings us a lot of confidence,” Melichar-Martinez said. “But honestly, we don’t think about the past. We’re just trying to take it one point at a time, because that’s all you can do.”

This effort propels 26-year-old Perez into her first Grand Slam semifinal. Her previous best major result was a Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance alongside Melichar-Martinez at Wimbledon earlier this season.

“It feels amazing, of course,” Perez said. “There’s a lot of relief, I think it’s kind of been a long time coming. I’ve felt like I belong at this level and just haven’t had the results or managed to have that breakthrough kind of win. I’ve had some tough losses and missed opportunities at times, so to be able to finally get there I feel a lot of relief and also very proud.”

Perez and Melichar-Martinez’s semifinal opponent is yet to be decided. They’ll face either third-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, or fifth-seeded duo Gabriela Dabrowksi of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico.

“We have a tough road ahead,” Perez admitted. “But we’re just happy to be where we are and we’ll take it as it comes.”

The left-handed Perez joins illustrious company as the 18th Australian to advance to a US Open women’s doubles semifinal in the Open era.

US Open women’s doubles

Australian semifinalists – Open era Player Year Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975 Judy Dalton 1970, 1971 Kerry Reid 1970, 1971, 1977, 1978 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1972, 1973, 1974 Lesley Hunt 1972, 1974 Janet Young 1973 Wendy Turnbull 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986 Elizabeth Smylie 1987, 1990 Hana Mandlikova 1989 Nicole Bradtke 1989 Rennae Stubbs 1995, 1998, 2001, 2007, 2009 Kristine Radford 1995 Nicole Pratt 2002 Sam Stosur 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2021 Anastasia Rodionova 2010 Ash Barty 2013, 2018, 2019 Casey Dellacqua 2013, 2015 Ellen Perez 2022

Australian Storm Sanders is also hoping to advance to this year’s women’s doubles semifinals.

The 28-year-old Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide take on French pair and reigning Roland Garros champions Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [14] Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)



> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

