Ajla Tomljanovic and Nick Kyrgios are among seven Australians set to compete on day nine at US Open 2022.

New York, USA, 6 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian contenders Ajla Tomljanovic and Nick Kyrgios are impressing with their resilient efforts at this year’s US Open.

Tomljanovic is enjoying a remarkable run in the women’s singes draw, earning widespread respect with steely victories against the retiring Serena Williams and in-form Liudmila Samsonova in her past two matches.

The 29-year-old Australian anticipates another fierce contest with fifth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.

“She’s a little bit trickier for my game … I’m going to have to bring my A game to win,” Tomljanovic admitted. “That’s as expected, because what else do you do in the quarters of a Slam?”

Tomljanovic has emerged as a major contender, becoming the first Australian woman to reach singles quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and US Open in the same season since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979.

The world No.46, who had never previously progressed beyond the third round at Flushing Meadows, credits “a lot of heartbreaks” for her recent success.

“It feels like a what goes around, comes around moment for me. Especially the long matches that I’ve lost in the past, now I’m winning them,” Tomljanovic noted.

“I think for that reason I’m more calm in those moments. It just feels nice, the work is paying off.”

World No.25 Kyrgios echoed similar sentiments after sensationally eliminating world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

“I’m just super proud of the performance, because there was really a time where I didn’t think I was capable of producing and doing this any more,” Kyrgios said after his four-set win against the defending champion.

“I definitely think that I’ve improved some of my weaknesses. I really analysed what I had to get better at at the start of the year, and I’ve worked on it really hard.”

The 27-year-old from Canberra has won 26 of his past 31 matches, a remarkable turnaround after dropping outside the world’s top 100 earlier in the season.

“I looked at the people closest to me and how much I was letting them down, and I didn’t want to do that any more,” Kyrgios explained of his motivation.

Now set to face world No.31 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals, Kyrgios is determined to continue “making people proud”.

Tomljanovic and Kyrgios are among seven Australians scheduled to compete on day nine at this year’s US Open. The tournament is broadcast on the Nine Network and Stan Sport in Australia, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action:

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Women’s singles, quarterfinal, Arthur Ashe Stadium, day session, second match

A first Grand Slam semifinal appearance is in sight for Tomljanovic, but first the Australian needs to navigate past world No.5 Jabeur. The 28-year-old Tunisian is enjoying a career-best season, with a Wimbledon finals run among her biggest highlights. Tomljanovic, who is contesting her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal and first in New York, is determined to ensure her own stunning run does not end here. “I’m feeling still really hungry, which I like,” said the determined world No.46.

Head-to-head record: Jabeur leads 2-0

Last meeting: Jabeur won 7-5 6-2 (Rome, May 2022)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s singles draw

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [27] Karen Khachanov

Men’s singles, quarterfinal, Arthur Ashe Stadium, night session, second match

The last time Kyrgios faced 26-year-old Khachanov, they battled for four hours and 26 minutes in the Australian Open 2020 third round. “That was definitely one of the craziest matches I’ve ever been a part of. It was insane,” Kyrgios recalled of the longest match in his career. It adds to the anticipation ahead of this quarterfinal battle between two powerful ball strikers, who had both never previously progressed beyond the third round in New York.

Head-to-head record: Tied one-all

Last meeting: Kyrgios won 6-2 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 6-7(7) 7-6(8) (Australian Open, January 2020)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men’s singles draw

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals, Louis Armstrong Stadium, third match

World No.26 Perez is enjoying a career-best US Open run and now hoping to advance to her first major semifinal. The 26-year-old Australian and her world No.17-ranked American partner Melichar-Martinez are in red-hot form, winning 15 of their past 17 matches. This is world No.62 Flipkens and world No.60 Sorribes Tormo’s second Grand Slam quarterfinal this season, having also reached the final eight at the Australian Open.

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s doubles draw

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals, Grandstand, third match

Fourth-seeded duo Sanders and Peers are hoping to become the first all-Australian team to advance to the US Open mixed doubles semifinals in 16 years. Although world No.21 Sanders and world No.10 Peers are yet to drop a set this week, they face a fierce challenge in the quarterfinals against 19-year-old Fernandez, last year’s singles finalist in New York, and Sock, a former US Open mixed doubles champion.

> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

Edward Winter (AUS)/Togan Tokac (TUR) v Patrick Brady (GBR)/William Jansen (GBR)

Boys’ doubles, first round, Court 14, second match

Winter, a 17-year-old from South Australia, is proving a capable doubles player. He made a maiden ATP quarterfinal at Adelaide in January and last month progressed to the quarterfinals in his first ATP Challenger appearance. Winter is partnering 18-year-old Togan Tokac from Turkey in his US Open juniors debut.

[3] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Liv Horde (USA) v Anastasiya Lopata (UKR)/Mia Slama (USA)

Girls’ doubles, first round, Court 17, fourth match

World No.13 Preston has charged into the third round in the US Open girls’ singles competition, the best result by an Australian in more than a decade. The 16-year-old from Perth now turns her focus to doubles, where she is partnering 16-year-old and world No.4-ranked American Horde.

> VIEW: Full US Open 2022 day nine schedule

