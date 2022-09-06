Australian Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide have advanced to the quarterfinals in the US Open 2022 women's doubles competition.

New York, USA, 6 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide have advanced to the US Open women’s doubles quarterfinals for a second consecutive year.

The No.12 seeds secured their spot with an impressive 6-2 6-3 win against seventh-seeded Chinese pair Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in third-round action at Flushing Meadows today.

This moves world No.21 Sanders and world No.35 Dolehide into their fourth major quarterfinal as a team. They’ll now play Roland Garros 2022 champions Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals.

In men’s doubles action, the last remaining Australian contenders crashed out in the third round.

Brit Lloyd Glasspool and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara staged a remarkable comeback to score a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(8) victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios.

The No.11 seeds sensationally saved two match points in the second set against the eighth-seeded Australians, to inflict the Special K’s first Grand Slam loss as a team this season.

While second seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski snapped the nine-match Grand Slam-level winning streak of Australian duo Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

World No.3 Skupski and world No.4 Koolhof posted a 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 victory, avenging Australian Open and Wimbedon losses to Ebden and Purcell earlier this season.

Ebden also suffered a heart-breaking loss in the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Sam Stosur. The Wimbledon 2022 finalists lost to Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens and France’s Eduoard Roger-Vasselin after holding a match point.

Flipkens and Roger-Vasselin fought back from an 0-5 deficit in the match tiebreak, then saved a match point at 8-9, before reeling off three consecutive winners to score a 6-7(9) 6-4 [11-9] victory.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, third round

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 6-2 6-3

Men’s doubles, third round

[2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3

[11] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) d [8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(8)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) 6-7(9) 6-4 [11-9]



COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [14] Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)



> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

