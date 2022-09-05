Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
New York, USA, 5 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to her first US Open quarterfinal – and become only the second Australian woman to reach this stage at the tournament in the past 35 years.

The 29-year-old outplayed in-form Liudmila Samsonova, who was on a 13-match winning streak after claiming two WTA titles last month, in fourth-round action at Flushing Meadows today. Tomljanovic recorded a 7-6(8) 6-1 victory to continue her career-best run in New York.

After her remarkable three-set victory against Serena Williams in the third round, a steely Tomljanovic once again impressed with her ability to withstand pressure.

Tomljanovic fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the opening set, sensationally saving seven set points on her serve in a dramatic 10th game that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The resilient world No.46 then saved another set point, her eighth in total, in the first-set tiebreak.

“It’s just about staying in the moment,” Tomljanovic said with how she dealt with that situation.

After securing the opening set, Tomljanovic took control of the match and wrapped up a commanding victory in one-hour and 57-minutes.

“I came out feeling pretty flat, so I was thinking to myself ‘the last 48 hours have been a lot’ but something in me was saying ‘this is not where I stop’,” Tomljanovic said.

“I wanted to give it my all, even if I go down … the fact that I won, I’m still a little speechless.”

Tomljanovic becomes the 11th Australian to advance to a US Open women’s singles quarterfinal in the Open era – and the first since Sam Stosur in 2012.

US Open women’s singles
Australian quarterfinalists – Open era
Player Year
Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975
Judy Dalton 1968, 1971
Karen Krantzcke 1969
Helen Gourlay 1970
Lesley Hunt 1970, 1971, 1974, 1978
Kerry Reid 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1979
Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1979
Dianne Balestrat 1976
Wendy Turnbull 1977, 1978, 1984, 1986
Sam Stosur 2010, 2011, 2012
Ajla Tomljanovic 2022

Tomljanovic will now  fifth seed Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up, for a place in the semifinals.

This is Tomljanovic’s third career Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, having also made the final eight at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022.

In her eight previous US Open campaigns, Tomljanovic’s best result was a third-round run last year.

Tomljanovic’s victory continues a thrilling day for Australian tennis, after Nick Kyrgios knocked out world No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in a four-set fourth-round battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In girls’ singles action, Australian Taylah Preston has moved into the second round. The 16-year-old from Perth, who is ranked No.13 in the world, overcome American Alyssa Ahn 6-0 3-6 6-1.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS
Women’s singles, fourth round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(8) 6-1

Men’s singles, fourth round
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [1] Daniil Medvedev 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2

Girls’ singles, first round
[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) d Alyssa Ahn (USA) 6-0 3-6 6-1

Boys’ singles, first round
William Jansen (GBR) d Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP
Women’s singles, quarterfinals
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [27] Karen Khachanov

Boys’ singles, first round
[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v Alexander Blockx (BEL)

Girls’ singles, first round
Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Kayla Cross (CAN)

Girls’ singles, second round
[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Angella Okutoyi (KEN)

