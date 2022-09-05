Australian Ajla Tomljanovic has continued her career-best run at the US Open, advancing to the women's singles quarterfinals.

New York, USA, 5 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to her first US Open quarterfinal – and become only the second Australian woman to reach this stage at the tournament in the past 35 years.

The 29-year-old outplayed in-form Liudmila Samsonova, who was on a 13-match winning streak after claiming two WTA titles last month, in fourth-round action at Flushing Meadows today. Tomljanovic recorded a 7-6(8) 6-1 victory to continue her career-best run in New York.

After her remarkable three-set victory against Serena Williams in the third round, a steely Tomljanovic once again impressed with her ability to withstand pressure.

Tomljanovic fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the opening set, sensationally saving seven set points on her serve in a dramatic 10th game that lasted almost 20 minutes.

The resilient world No.46 then saved another set point, her eighth in total, in the first-set tiebreak.

“It’s just about staying in the moment,” Tomljanovic said with how she dealt with that situation.

After securing the opening set, Tomljanovic took control of the match and wrapped up a commanding victory in one-hour and 57-minutes.

Soaking it all in. Alja Tomljanovic has reached her second straight Grand Slam quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/4LH8dC0YVF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

“I came out feeling pretty flat, so I was thinking to myself ‘the last 48 hours have been a lot’ but something in me was saying ‘this is not where I stop’,” Tomljanovic said.

“I wanted to give it my all, even if I go down … the fact that I won, I’m still a little speechless.”

Tomljanovic becomes the 11th Australian to advance to a US Open women’s singles quarterfinal in the Open era – and the first since Sam Stosur in 2012.

US Open women’s singles

Australian quarterfinalists – Open era Player Year Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975 Judy Dalton 1968, 1971 Karen Krantzcke 1969 Helen Gourlay 1970 Lesley Hunt 1970, 1971, 1974, 1978 Kerry Reid 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1979 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1979 Dianne Balestrat 1976 Wendy Turnbull 1977, 1978, 1984, 1986 Sam Stosur 2010, 2011, 2012 Ajla Tomljanovic 2022

Tomljanovic will now fifth seed Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon 2022 runner-up, for a place in the semifinals.

This is Tomljanovic’s third career Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, having also made the final eight at Wimbledon in 2021 and 2022.

In her eight previous US Open campaigns, Tomljanovic’s best result was a third-round run last year.

Tomljanovic’s victory continues a thrilling day for Australian tennis, after Nick Kyrgios knocked out world No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in a four-set fourth-round battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In girls’ singles action, Australian Taylah Preston has moved into the second round. The 16-year-old from Perth, who is ranked No.13 in the world, overcome American Alyssa Ahn 6-0 3-6 6-1.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(8) 6-1

Men’s singles, fourth round

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [1] Daniil Medvedev 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2

Girls’ singles, first round

[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) d Alyssa Ahn (USA) 6-0 3-6 6-1

Boys’ singles, first round

William Jansen (GBR) d Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [27] Karen Khachanov

Boys’ singles, first round

[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v Alexander Blockx (BEL)

Girls’ singles, first round

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Kayla Cross (CAN)

Girls’ singles, second round

[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Angella Okutoyi (KEN)



