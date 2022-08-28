Australian Daria Saville advanced to her first WTA singles final in more than four years in Granby this week.

Granby, Canada, 28 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Saville’s quest to claim her second career WTA singles title – and first since August 2017 – has fallen just short.

World No.10 Daria Kasatkina proved too strong in the Granby final today, carving out a 6-4 6-4 victory in a high-quality battle.

What a battle in Canada 🇨🇦@DKasatkina hangs tough, defeating Saville 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the #WTAGranby title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hV0cLU2N5q — wta (@WTA) August 27, 2022

The resurgent Saville can still take many positives from her performances this week, after advancing to her fifth career WTA singles final and first since October 2017.

The 28-year-old Australian’s impressive run, which included earning a finals spot without conceding a set, will be rewarded in next week’s rankings too. Saville, a former No.20 making her comeback from a foot injury, is projected to return to the world’s top 60 for the first time since May 2019.

Good battle. Proud of myself and my team. Motivated to get better hehe x https://t.co/AXVZOvziPx — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) August 28, 2022

Saville now turns her attention to next week’s US Open, where she faces Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Granby

RESULTS

Women’s singles, final

[1] Daria Kasatkina d [9] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-4

