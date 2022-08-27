Aussies fall at final hurdle in US Open 2022 qualifying
Australian hopes Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma have both been beaten in the final round of the US Open 2022 qualifying competition.
New York, USA, 27 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma have missed out on securing a coveted main draw spot at this year’s US Open.
The Perth athletes both lost their final-round matches in the US Open 2022 qualifying competition at Flushing Meadows today.
A bad serving day cost Inglis, with the 24-year-old from Perth only managing to win five points on serve in a 6-1 6-0 loss to China’s Yuan Yue.
World No.88 and Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinalist Viktorija Golubic overcome several rain delays to score a 6-4 6-4 victory against Sharma.
It was the experienced Golubic’s second consecutive win against an Australian opponent, having also eliminated Kimberly Birrell in the second round yesterday.
Sharma’s loss means the 26-year-old’s run of 14 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances comes to an end.
Aussies in action – US Open
RESULTS
Women’s qualifying singles, final round
[5] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4 6-4
Yuan Yue (CHN) d [31] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-1 6-0
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE)
James Duckworth (AUS) v Chris O’Connell (AUS)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)
> VIEW: US Open 2022 men’s singles draw
Women’s singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Karolina Muchova (CZE)
Daria Saville (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)
[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Qualifier
> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s singles draw
