New York, USA, 27 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

There are ample reasons for Alex de Minaur to feel positive ahead of his sixth US Open campaign.

The 23-year-old Australian arrives in New York as the No.18 seed and buoyed by memories of strong past performances at the tournament, which includes a career-best quarterfinal run in 2020.

“I’ve always ended up playing some of my best tennis here, so it’s always good to come back,” De Minaur told tennis.com.au.

De Minaur has also won 13 of his past 18 matches and recently captured his sixth career ATP singles title at Atlanta.

And most importantly, he is happy.

“I’m in a good head space, more than anything,” said De Minaur, when asked to explain his recent good form.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I feel like last year I dealt with some complications after I had COVID, my confidence just wasn’t really there and physically I wasn’t feeling my greatest.

“But ever since that, I’ve put in a lot of work and I’m feeling very good. Mentally, I’m happy. Physically, I’ve put in a lot of work so I’m feeling great on court as well. I think all these things are clicking and that’s why I am able to show some of my best tennis.”

Adopting a more positive mindset has been an ongoing focus for De Minaur this season.

“Ultimately, it’s you who decides if you want to be in a good mood or a bad mood,” he explained.

“I’ve been trying really hard to be on the positive side of the spectrum, because ultimately it brings out the best results in me. It’s not always the easiest thing, but I’m doing my best.”

This approach means De Minaur is embracing the challenge of facing world No.45 Filip Krajinovic in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

They have played once before, with De Minaur winning a three-set battle at Cincinnati last year.

“He’s a quality opponent, he can play some great tennis. He’s beaten some very top players, so it’s going to be a very tough first round,” noted the top-ranked Australian man, who is scheduled to compete on Monday.

“Ultimately that is what we are here for, for these types of matches. So I’ll be prepared. I’m playing well, I’m happy with where my level is at, so hopefully I can play some good tennis for five sets and be ready for an absolute battle out there.”

De Minaur is one of 10 Australians in this year’s men’s singles draw – the most since 1998, when Pat Rafter defeated Mark Philippoussis in an all-Australian final.

