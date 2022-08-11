NIck Kyrgios stuns world No.1 Daniil Medvedev at the Montreal Masters to set an all-Australian third round with Alex de Minaur.

Montreal, Canada, 11 August 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Nick Kyrgios continued his stunning run of form with a hard-fought victory over world no.1 Daniil Medvedev at the Montreal Masters.

It marked a second win over a reigning world No.1 for Kyrgios, but his first in eight years.

In 2014, a teenage Kyrgios stunned then-No.1 Rafael Nadal to reach a first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

Showing impressive resolve in a come-from-behind victory in Montreal, he took just under two hours to progress 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 against Medvedev.

“I’ve had some success against him in the past and he’s beaten me before so I feel like we know each others’ games well,” said Kyrgios, a winner in three of the four matches he’s played against the Russian.

“I’m not the type of player who goes into these matches looking at rankings or anything like that.

“It’s just who I’m playing and what kind of ball they’re giving me and today I had a very clean objective of how I was going to play– a lot of serve and volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back – and I executed better than he did on the day.”

Following his title run last week in Washington, it was an eighth straight match win for Kyrgios, and a 14th victory from his past 15 matches.

Relying on the weapon that has helped him achieve such dominance in recent weeks, Kyrgios again used bis dangerous serve to full effect against Medvedev.

Firing 12 aces against four double faults, he faced only two break points and saved both.

It sets up an all-Australian third round with Alex de Minaur, who claimed a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Yet to meet Kyrgios in an ATP-level match, De Minaur will aim to maintain the form that saw him overcome the Bulgarian in just over two hours.

There were no breaks of serve in De Minaur’s first set against Dimitrov but after dropping serve in the second game of the second set, the Australian recovered from a 1-4 deficit in the second set.

Aussies in action – Montreal

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [1] Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [15] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 7-6(6) 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

Alex De Minaur (AUS) v Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Men’s doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [Alt] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)/Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Men’s doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Nikola Mektic (HRV)/Mate Pavic (HRV)

Toronto, Canada

It was a tougher day in Canada for top-ranked Australian woman Ajla Tomljanovic, with Iga Swiatek a winner of their second-round match in Toronto.

It took Swiatek, the world No.1, just over an hour to record a 6-1 6-2 win in the WTA Masters 1000 event.

Australian hopes remain in the doubles, with Ellen Perez combining with American Nicole Melichar-Martinez to progress to the quarterfinals. Storm Sanders and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai also progressed to the tournament’s last eight.

Aussies in action – Toronto

RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) d [Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Women’s doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [7] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 1-6 6-2 [10-7]

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Vivian Heisen (GER)/Monica Niculescu (ROU) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, quarterfinal

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [8] Andreja Klepac (SVK)/Alexa Guarachi Mathison (CHL)

