In-form Australian Nick Kyrgios is on the rise in the latest ATP Tour singles and doubles rankings.

Washington, USA, 8 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Nick Kyrgios has skyrocketed back inside the world’s top 40 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 27-year-old jumps up 26 places to world No.37 after capturing his seventh career ATP singles title at Washington. Kyrgios, who has won 19 of his past 23 matches, now sits at his highest ranking since February 2020.

Dayne Kelly takes biggest mover honours this week, improving 47 places to world No.477 following his title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Caloundra.

Rinky Hijikata has been rewarded for scoring his first ATP main draw victory at Los Cabos last week, with the 21-year-old rising 23 places to a career-high world No.201.

There are also new career-highs for 21-year-old Dane Sweeny (up four places to world No.343) and 21-year-old Tristan Schoolkate (up 11 places to world No.428).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.21 0 Nick Kyrgios No.37 +26 James Duckworth No.62 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.71 +4 Alexei Popyrin No.80 +3 John Millman No.93 -17 Chris O’Connell No.110 -1 Jordan Thompson No.112 +2 Jason Kubler No.119 +3 Aleksandar Vukic No.131 +2

Women’s singles

Daria Saville is edging closer to reclaiming the No.1 Australian position, rising 15 spots to world No.73 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

It follows the 28-year-old advancing to her first WTA semifinal in four years at Washington last week, a thrilling run that included a second-round victory against world No.7 Jessica Pegula.

Talia Gibson takes biggest mover honours for the second consecutive week, with the 18-year-old from Perth improving 44 spots to a career-high world No.557 after claiming back-to-back ITF titles in Caloundra.

Priscilla Hon is also on the rise, improving 27 places to world No.169 after winning her sixth career ITF title – and second this season – at an ITF tournament in Nottingham.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.72 -3 Daria Saville No.73 +15 Maddison Inglis No.140 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.148 +6 Olivia Gadecki No.161 -1 Priscilla Hon No.169 +27 Astra Sharma No.200 -1 Arina Rodionova No.220 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.230 -3 Seone Mendez No.262 -64

Men’s doubles

Nick Kyrgios is verging on a top-20 breakthrough in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising to a career-high world No.22 after capturing back-to-back titles in Atlanta and Washington.

Andrew Harris is back inside the Australian top 10, with the 28-year-old improving 12 places to world No.193 on the back of consistent results at ATP Challenger level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.13 0 Nick Kyrgios No.22 +5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.25 -1 Matthew Ebden No.35 +1 Max Purcell No.36 +1 Luke Saville No.77 -4 John-Patrick Smith No.100 -3 Dane Sweeny No.179 -2 Alex de Minaur No.191 -19 Andrew Harris No.193 +12

Women’s doubles

Jaimee Fourlis returns to the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, rising 26 places to world No.291.

The 22-year-old recently recorded a runner-up finish at an ITF event in Germany alongside compatriot Alana Parnaby, who improves 11 spots to world No.254.

Olivia Tjandramulia sets a new career-high this week, rising three places to world No.124.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.8 0 Storm Sanders No.20 0 Ellen Perez No.45 -1 Astra Sharma No.120 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.122 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.124 +3 Arina Rodionova No.127 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.180 +4 Alana Parnaby No.254 +11 Jaimee Fourlis No.291 +26

