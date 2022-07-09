Australia has been drawn in a group alongside Belgium and Slovakia at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Australia, 9 July 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australia has been drawn in Group B for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The finals will be played at Glasgow in November, with the Australian team to face Belgium and Slovakia in the round-robin stage.

It is the second consecutive year that Australia has landed in a group alongside Belgium.

The Groups for the 2022 BJKCup Finals have arrived🔥!@BillieJeanKing see you in Glasgow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 November 8th!#BJKCup | #BJKCupFinals pic.twitter.com/4nToZPfV4y — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) July 8, 2022

If Australia tops Group B, it would advance to a knock-out semifinal against the winning nation from Group C (which consists of Spain, Kazakhstan and host nation Great Britain).

Australia is currently the world’s top-ranked nation in the Billie Jean King Cup competition, with rankings based on results over a four-year period and recent performances weighted more heavily.

The Australian team were semifinalists at last year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which were held in Prague.

With defending champions Russia banned from the competition this year, Australia received direct acceptance into the finals and did not need to compete in a qualifying tie in April.

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be played at Emirates Arena in Glasgow from 8-13 November.

