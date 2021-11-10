After a semifinal appearance at the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Australia is now the competition's top-ranked nation.

Australia, 10 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australia is now the world’s top-ranked nation in the Billie Jean King Cup rankings.

The International Tennis Federation published the latest rankings today, with Australia rising from second position to replace 2019 champions France atop of the ranking list.

It is the first time Australia has topped the Billie Jean King Cup rankings since they were introduced in 2002.

Top of the world 🌏📈 For the first time ever, Australia have been hailed world No.1 in the latest rankings#BJKCupFinals | @TennisAustralia — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 10, 2021

The Billie Jean King Cup rankings are based on results over a four-year period, with recent performances weighted more heavily.

Australia finished as runner-up in the 2019 competition and made a spirited semifinal run at the 2021 edition last week in the Czech Republic.

Australia becomes the sixth nation to hold the No.1 position over the past 19 years, following France, Slovakia, Russia, Italy and the Czech Republic.

> VIEW: Full Billie Jean King Cup rankings

Australia plays its next Billie Jean King Cup tie in April 2022, facing Slovakia at home in a qualifying tie.

The Australian Davis Cup team, currently ranked No.11 in the Davis Cup rankings, competes at the 18-nation finals in Italy later this month.

