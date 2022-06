Newly crowned Surbiton champion Jordan Thompson carries winning form into an ATP Challenger at Nottingham this week ...

Australia, 6 June 2022 | tennis.com.au

More than 60 Australian men are in action across 16 different professional events this week, as Nick Kyrgios makes his official return.

After opting to skip the European clay-court swing, world No.78 Kyrgios makes his comeback on grass in Stuttgart this week. He faces Czech Jiri Lehecka in the opening round.

Chris O’Connell has also qualified for the ATP 250 tournament and been pitted against former world No.1 Andy Murray in the first round.

Jordan Thompson, who claimed an ATP Challenger title in Surbiton last week, will look to continue his winning form at an ATP Challenger event in Nottingham.

Jason Kubler carries winning form too into an ATP Challenger on American hard courts. The 29-year-old Aussie claimed an ATP Challenger title as well last week, not conceding a set as he swept honours in Little Rock.

A strong contingent of Australian women are also in action this week, competing across 12 different professional events.

It is already proven a milestone week for Taylah Preston, with the 16-year-old from Perth earning a WTA-level main draw debut as a qualifying wildcard at s-Hertogenbosch.

Jaimee Fourlis is another to watch, with the 22-year-old skyrocketing to a career-high world No.177 after claiming the biggest singles title of her career at an ITF event in Romania last week.

