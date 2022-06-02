Heath Davidson is through the quad wheelchair singles semifinals at Roland Garros.

Paris, France, 2 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson has made a winning start in his first Roland Garros singles campaign.

The 35-year-old Australian recorded a commanding 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.5 Koji Sugeno in quarterfinal action in Paris today.

Davidson took only 92 minutes to post his fourth consecutive win against the 40-year-old Japanese player.

This victory propels world No.6 Davidson into his second career Grand Slam quad wheelchair singles semifinal, matching his career-best performance at the Australian Open earlier this season.

World No.1 Niels Vink now awaits in the semifinals. The 19-year-old Dutchman has won four of their six career meetings.

Davidson, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion alongside now-retired compatriot Dylan Alcott, has also qualified for the Roland Garros quad wheelchair doubles final with new partner Brazilian Ymanitu Silva.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) d Koji Sugeno (JPN) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) v TBC

