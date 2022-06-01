Australia's Heath Davidson begins his first Roland Garros quad wheelchair doubles campaign on day 11 in Paris.

Paris, France, 1 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson makes his long-awaited Roland Garros debut today, with the 35-year-old Australian featuring in quad wheelchair doubles semifinal action on day 11 in Paris.

Davidson, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion, is the sole Australian in the draw this year following the retirement of three-time defending champion Dylan Alcott earlier this season.

John Peers will also contest a doubles semifinal today, looking to continue his career-best run in the mixed competition alongside Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.

Four Aussies in total will compete on day 11, with Taylah Preston still alive in the girls’ singles competition and Rennae Stubbs featuring in the legend’s doubles.

Aussies in action:

Taylah Preston (AUS) v [12] Nikola Daubnerova (SVK)

Girls’ singles, third round, Court 6, first match (from 7pm AEST)

World No.36 Preston has advanced to the third round in a Grand Slam girls’ singles draw for the first time. The 16-year-old from Perth now faces Daubnerova, a 16-year-old Slovak with a world junior ranking of No.14 and a 16-5 win-loss season record on clay.

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) v [2] Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals, Court 11, third match

World No.5 Davidson is teaming with 39-year-old Brazilian Silva. The duo, who are competing together for the third time and for first time since August 2019, face the No.2 seeds and defending champions, world No.3 Lapthorne and world No.4 Wagner.

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Mixed doubles, semifinals, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, fourth match (not before 11pm AEST)

World No.15 Peers is enjoying a career-best mixed doubles run in Paris, advancing to his first semifinal. The 33-year-old Aussie, who is yet to lose a set this tournament alongside world No.6 Dabrowski, is now aiming to reach his maiden major mixed doubles final.

Rennae Stubbs (AUS)/Magdalena Maleeva (BUL) v Daniela Hantuchova (SVK)/Martina Navratilova (USA)

Legends doubles, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, fifth match

Former world No.1 Stubbs made 21 appearances in a Roland Garros women’s doubles draw during her stellar career, with her best result a runner-up finish in 2002. The 51-year-old, who currently coaches Sam Stosur, was also a mixed doubles finalist in 2000.

