Australian John Peers and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski are through to the mixed doubles semifinals in Paris.

Paris, France, 1 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

John Peers is enjoying a career-best run in the mixed doubles competition at Roland Garros.

The 33-year-old Australian and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowksi are yet to lose a set this week in Paris, with the first-timing pairing winning their third consecutive match in straight-sets.

The No.3 seeds recorded a 7-5 6-2 victory against Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar and Czech Lucie Hradecka in quarterfinal action today.

This sets up a semifinal showdown with the No.2 seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

World No.15 Peers is aiming to progress to his first career Grand Slam mixed doubles final.

Best Grand Slam mixed doubles results Tournament Result Australian Open Semifinals 2022 (with Zhang Shuai) Roland Garros Semifinals 2022 (with Gabriela Dabrowski) Wimbledon Semifinals 2021 (with Zhang Shuai) US Open Semifinals 2018 (with Zhang Shuai)

The most recent Australian to progress to a Roland Garros mixed doubles final was Casey Dellacqua, who won the 2011 title alongside American Scott Lipsky.

Peers could become the first Australian man since Todd Woodbridge in 2000 to feature in a Roland Garros mixed doubles final.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) d Gonzalo Escobar (ECA)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE) 7-5 6-2

Boys’ singles, second round

[7] Kilian Feldbausch (SUI) d Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, semifinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v [2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Girls’ singles, third round

Taylah Preston (AUS) v [12] Nikola Daubnerova (SVK)

Quad wheelchair singles, first round

Heath Davidson (AUS) v Koji Sugeno (JPN)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) v [2] Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

