Daria Saville's impressive Roland Garros campaign ends against 2020 quarterfinalist Martina Trevisa in the third round.

Paris, France, 28 May 2022 | Darren Parkin

Daria Saville’s excellent week in Paris has come to an end in the third round, with world No.59 Martina Trevisa claiming a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Saville’s ranking is likely to lift to just out the world’s top 100 after reaching a Grand Slam third round for the first time since Wimbledon 2018.

“If you’re going to tell me that I was going to make third round of Roland Garros in February I would be like, ‘yeah, I would take that’,” said the Australian who stunned two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her previous match.

“So I’m happy, happy with the progress, chipping away. I’m going upwards, so that’s a good thing,”

It was a case of missed opportunities against Trevisa, as Saville couldn’t quite land some key break chances against the 2020 French Open quarterfinalist.

The Italian missed only three first serves on her way to 5-3 40-0 lead in the opening set, maintaining the terrific rhythm she has found at Roland Garros and as a winner of last week’s Rabat tournament.

Saville hit back to save all three set points, but Trevisan eventually closed it out in 35 minutes.

While the first set saw only two break point chances, the second set featured 13 opportunities, 10 of which came to the Australian.

Unfortunately, Saville could only convert two, while Trevisan took all three of her chances to close it out 6-4 in a tight battle.

Shades of her 2020 run to the #RolandGarros quarterfinals as a qualifier… 👀 Last week's Rabat champion 🇮🇹 @MartinaTrevisa3 reaches Round 4 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Saville! pic.twitter.com/MBDZNZdVWp — wta (@WTA) May 27, 2022

The main differences were Trevisan landing 79 per cent of first serves to Saville’s 69 per cent and 25 unforced errors to 19 for the Australian.

Saville has made rapid progress in her comeback from Achilles surgery last season. Ranked outside the top 600 in January, the Australian entered Roland Garros at world No.127.

Her progress was helped by quarterfinal appearances in Guadalajara and Miami, with wins over high-profile opponents this year including Ons Jabeur and Elise Mertens.

Last week, Gavrilova teamed with Nicole Melichar-Martinez to claim the doubles title in Strasbourg.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women’s singles, third round

Martina Trevian (ITA) d Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Women’s doubles, second round

Madison Keys (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) d [7] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) 4-6 6-1 6-2

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v [12] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) d Marton Fucsovics (HUN)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3 6-4

Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 3-6 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Sander Gille (BEL) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ)



COMING UP

Women’s doubles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Misaki Doi (JPN) v Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Catherine Harrison (USA)

Mixed doubles, second round

[3] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Lukasz Kubot (POL)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Rafael Matos (BRA)

