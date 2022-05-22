Australian Daria Saville and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez are the Strasbourg 2022 doubles champions.

Strasbourg, France, 22 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Daria Saville has won the Strasbourg doubles crown alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

The first-time pairing claimed the WTA 250 title with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 [10-6] victory against top seeds Czech Lucie Hradecka and Indian Sania Mirza in a one-hour and 55-minute championship match.

Your #IS22 doubles champs 🏆🏆 🇺🇸 @nicole_melichar & 🇦🇺 @Daria_gav come from a set down in Strasbourg to clinch their first title together! pic.twitter.com/B2wl9vfC2a — wta (@WTA) May 21, 2022

It is 28-year-old Saville’s third career WTA doubles title – and first since combining with fellow Aussie Ellen Perez to win the Strasbourg title three years earlier.

Saville now turns her attention to Roland Garros, where she is playing only singles.

World No.29 Melichar-Martinez will partner another Australian in Paris, teaming up with Perez.

