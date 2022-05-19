Kubler, Mendez into final qualifying round at Roland Garros 2022
Jason Kubler and Seone Mendez are the last two Australians standing in the Roland Garros 2022 qualifying competition.
Paris, France, 19 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Two Australians – Jason Kubler and Seone Mendez – have advanced to the final qualifying round at Roland Garros 2022.
Kubler gallantly saved a match point before prevailing 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in a three-hour and 14-minute second-round battle against sixth seed Radu Albot in Paris. It was a courageous comeback from Kubler after world No.112 Albot served for the match in the second set.
This is the third time in 28-year-old Kubler’s career that he has advanced to the final qualifying round at a major tournament – and the first time at Roland Garros.
The former world No.1 junior has successfully qualified at a Grand Slam once before, at Wimbledon in 2018. To earn a Roland Garros main draw debut, world No.161 Kubler needs to beat Portugal’s Pedro Sousa in the final qualifying round. Sousa, a 33-year-old ranked No.287, eliminated Australia’s Max Purcell earlier this week.
Mendez continued her dream debut at Roland Garros, moving into the final qualifying round with a 7-6(7) 7-5 victory against American Caroline Dolehide. The 23-year-old Australian proved clutch under pressure, saving nine of the 11 break points she faced in the one-hour and 55-minute battle.
World No.223 Mendez now plays experienced Canadian Rebecca Marino, a former world No.38 currently ranked No.116, for a coveted main draw spot.
Unfortunately the qualifying quest ended for five Australians contenders today, with Aleksandar Vukic, Jaimee Fourlis, Arina Rodionova, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon all losing their second-round matches.
Aussies in action – Roland Garros
RESULTS
Men’s qualifying singles, second round
Jason Kubler (AUS) d [6] Radu Albot (MDA) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4)
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) d [18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-2 6-4
Women’s qualifying singles, second round
Seone Mendez (AUS) d Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6(7) 7-5
[20] Reka Luca Jani (HUN) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-7(3) 7-5 6-3
[21] Cristina Bucsa (ESP) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-3
[31] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-2
Anastasia Gasanova (RUS) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-4 6-3
COMING UP
Men’s qualifying singles, final round
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Pedro Sousa (POR)
Women’s qualifying singles, final round
Seone Mendez (AUS) v [9] Rebecca Marino (CAN)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 qualifying, day four schedule
