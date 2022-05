Take a look at where our top-ranked Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 9 May 2022 | tennis.com.au

Thanasi Kokkinakis returns to the tour this week, as one of five Australian men competing at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

The 26-year-old has been honing his clay-court game in Melbourne in recent weeks. After a first-round loss in qualifying, Kokkinakis now turns his attention to doubles alongside American Frances Tiafoe.

Australian men are competing across 14 different professional events this week …

Ajla Tomljanovic carries Australian hopes in the singles draw at this week’s WTA 1000 tournament in Rome.

Australian women feature in 10 different professional events this week …

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Italian Open

Rome, Italy WTA 1000 Clay Singles: Ajla Tomljanovic

Qualifying: Storm Sanders, Arina Rodionova, Ellen Perez

Doubles: Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez Trophee Lagardere

Paris, France WTA 125 Clay Singles: Maddison Inglis, Daria Saville

Qualifying: Lizette Cabrera

Doubles: Olivia Tjandramulia Liqui Moly Open

Karlsruhe, Germany WTA 125 Clay Singles: Priscilla Hon Torneig Internacional

La Bisbal D’Emporda, Spain ITF 100 Clay Singles: Olivia Gadecki, Seone Mendez Edge Open

Saint-Gaudens, France ITF 60 Clay Singles: Astra Sharma, Jaimee Fourlis W25 Nottingham

Nottingham, Great Britain ITF 25 Hard Singles: Kimberly Birrell Qualifying: Abbie Myers, Alexandra Osborne, Alana Parnaby, Giorgie Jones Osijek Open

Osijek, Croatia ITF 25 Clay Qualifying: Angelina Graovac, Ana Prso Cancun

Cancun, Mexico ITF 15 Hard Qualifying: Nessa Pratt Antalya Series

Antalya, Turkey ITF 15 Clay Qualifying: Annerly Poulos, Megan Markov Heraklion

Heraklion, Greece ITF 15 Clay Singles: Gabriella Da Silva Fick, Isabella Bozicevic

Qualifying: Darcy Parke, Natasa Ilic

> To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

