Australia, 28 April 2022 | tennis.com.au

There has been a lot happening in Australian tennis, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Chris O’Connell claimed an ATP Challenger title in Split:

Alex de Minaur made his first tour-level semifinal on clay at Barcelona:

Ajla Tomljanovic is loving being back on European clay and reached an WTA quarterfinal at Istanbul:

Storm Sanders qualified for a WTA tournament at Stuttgart:

John Millman is keeping fine company in Munich:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is enjoying the views in Portugal:

Kimberly Birrell is happy to be out of COVID isolation:

Daria Saville is back on tour, competing at Madrid this week, and missing her dog Tofu:

Nick Kyrgios impressed in a celebrity basketball match in Sydney:

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott continues to advocate for equality:

Rising stars shared the spoils at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships in Canberra:

While Craig Tiley was honoured at the Australian Pride in Sport Awards:

Don’t forget to vote for Aussies stars such as Ash Barty, David Hall and Pat Cash in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Iconic Moments in Tennis campaign:

