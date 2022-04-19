Junior tennis players will have a variety of opportunities to compete at home in 2022 with ITF World Junior Tennis Tour tournaments and Australian Claycourt Championships commencing this month.

Australia’s top junior players will compete for coveted national titles in Canberra this week with 128 of the nation’s best 12/u and 14/u players in action at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships presented by Kia.

The event is underway at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham, ACT, and runs until 24 April. Kia will also present a Most Driven Award for the players who demonstrate the values of Compete, Commit and Respect throughout the tournament. Live scores for the event will be available here

Players competing in national junior events earn eligibility based on their UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), and by meeting qualification criteria. Further information on Australian competitive play is available here, and the calendar of national championships is as follows:

Australian Junior Championships presented by Kia calendar

Claycourt Championships: 19-24 April (Canberra, ACT)

· Teams Championships: 24 June–3 July (Queensland)

· Hardcourt Nationals: 26 September-2 October 2022

· December Showdown Masters: 3-18 December 2022 (Victoria)

· Grasscourt Championships: 03–08 January 2023

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors also commences next week, enabling both Australian and international players to improve their world junior tennis ranking.

The season starts with the Gallipoli Youth Cup from 25 April to 1 May, a J3 ITF tournament with a focus on integrating education, history and competitive opportunities for top junior players. This unique event is presented by the Australian Turkish Business Council with the aim of continuing the close relationship between Australia and Turkey forged after the first world war.

Further ITF junior events will be held in NT and Queensland from April to July, with additional ITF Junior tournaments to be hosted later this year in other states.

ITF World Junior Tennis Tour Australian dates (April – July)

25 April – 1 May: J3 ITF Gallipoli Youth Cup (Mornington)

2-8 May: J3 ITF Victorian Junior Claycourt International (Mornington)

21-27 May: J5 ITF Darwin Junior International

28 May – 3 June: J4 ITF NT Junior International

4-11 July: J4 ITF Brisbane Junior International

11-17 July: J4 ITF Gold Coast Junior International

The full competitive play calendar is available here.

Australia’s representation in international junior team events is off to a flying start, with the 16/u Junior Billie Jean King Cup team finishing in first place at the Asia Oceania qualifying event in India last week, and the Junior Davis Cup team qualifying for the Finals after finishing third. All up, 11 junior players will represent their country on the world stage in Junior BJK Cup, Junior Davis Cup and World Junior Tennis events in India this month.

Australian Billie Jean King Cup team (16/u) Australian Junior Davis Cup team (16/u) Lily Taylor, 15 (Brisbane, Qld) Charlie Camus, 15 (Canberra, ACT) Sarah Rokusek, 15(Campsie, NSW) Hayden Jones, 15 (Gold Coast, Qld) Emerson Jones,13 (Gold Coast, Qld) Hugh Winter, 15 (Glenelg, SA) Coach: Louise Pleming Coach: Milo Bradley

Australian World Junior Tennis Girls Team (14/u) Australian World Junior Tennis Boys Team (14/u) Talia Kokkinis, 13 (Brisbane, Qld) Jake Dembo, 14 (Perth, WA) Emerson Jones, 13 (Gold Coast, Qld) Cruz Hewitt, 13 (Sydney, NSW) Diana Badalyan, 14 (Adelaide, SA) Filip Fantasia, 13 (Adelaide, SA) Coach: Nicole Kriz Coach: Bernie Goerlitz

Junior Team Events – Asia / Oceania qualifying, New Delhi, India

Junior Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas: 4-9 April 2022 – Qualified

4-9 April 2022 – Qualified Junior Davis Cup by BNP Paribas: 11-16 April 2022 – Qualified

11-16 April 2022 – Qualified ITF World Junior Tennis Girls : 18-23 April 2022

: 18-23 April 2022 ITF World Junior Tennis Boys : 25-30 April 2022

: 25-30 April 2022 Finals: TBC

For more information on the ITF World Junior Tennis tour visit here