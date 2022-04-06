Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
New Delhi, India, 6 April 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top junior players will compete for a spot in the prestigious Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup finals (16 and under), and World Junior Tennis finals (14 and under) at Asia-Oceania qualifying tournaments taking place in New Delhi, India, over the next month.

Australia will field a team of three players in each respective competition. In total, 15 countries will compete in the Asia-Oceania qualifying events, with the top four teams earning direct entry into the finals to be held later in the year.

The following teams have been named to represent Australia across their respective competitions:

Australian Junior Billie Jean King Cup (16/u) team
Competition dates: 4-9 April

Player Age Location
Lily Taylor 15 Brisbane, Queensland
Sarah Rokusek 15 Campsie, New South Wales
Emerson Jones 13 Gold Coast, Queensland
Coach: Louise Pleming

Australian Junior Davis Cup (16/u) team
Competition dates: 11-16 April

Player Age Location
Charlie Camus 15 Canberra, ACT
Hayden Jones 15 Gold Coast, Queensland
Hugh Winter 15 Glenelg, South Australia
Coach: Milo Bradley

Australian World Junior Tennis (14/u) girls team
Competition dates: 18-23 April

Player Age Location
Talia Kokkinis 13 Brisbane, Queensland
Emerson Jones 13 Gold Coast, Queensland
Diana Badalyan 14 Adelaide, South Australia
Coach: Nicole Kriz

Australian World Junior Tennis (14/u) boys team
Competition dates: 25-30 April

Player Age Location
Jake Dembo 14 Perth, Western Australia
Cruz Hewitt 13 Sydney, New South Wales
Filip Fantasia 13 Adelaide, South Australia
Coach: Bernie Goerlitz

“Congratulations to these incredible players on their selection to represent Australia at the upcoming Junior Billie Jean King Cup, Junior Davis Cup and World Junior Tennis competitions,” said Tennis Australia Chief Strategy and Performance Officer Tim Jolley.

“Wearing the green and gold and representing Australia is something all our players aspire to do, whether it be at elite junior competition or at the professional level.

“For many of these players it will be their first time representing Australia on the international stage which is a very exciting prospect and I’m sure all players will do Australia proud. I wish the players and captains the best of luck and hope we can book a place in respective finals later this year.”

> Daily results can be found here: itfjuniors.tournamentsoftware.com

