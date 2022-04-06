Australia's leading juniors are set to contest Asia-Pacific qualifying tournaments for team events in India this month.

New Delhi, India, 6 April 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top junior players will compete for a spot in the prestigious Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup finals (16 and under), and World Junior Tennis finals (14 and under) at Asia-Oceania qualifying tournaments taking place in New Delhi, India, over the next month.

Australia will field a team of three players in each respective competition. In total, 15 countries will compete in the Asia-Oceania qualifying events, with the top four teams earning direct entry into the finals to be held later in the year.

The following teams have been named to represent Australia across their respective competitions:

Australian Junior Billie Jean King Cup (16/u) team

Competition dates: 4-9 April

Player Age Location Lily Taylor 15 Brisbane, Queensland Sarah Rokusek 15 Campsie, New South Wales Emerson Jones 13 Gold Coast, Queensland Coach: Louise Pleming

Australian Junior Davis Cup (16/u) team

Competition dates: 11-16 April



Player Age Location Charlie Camus 15 Canberra, ACT Hayden Jones 15 Gold Coast, Queensland Hugh Winter 15 Glenelg, South Australia Coach: Milo Bradley

Australian World Junior Tennis (14/u) girls team

Competition dates: 18-23 April

Player Age Location Talia Kokkinis 13 Brisbane, Queensland Emerson Jones 13 Gold Coast, Queensland Diana Badalyan 14 Adelaide, South Australia Coach: Nicole Kriz

Australian World Junior Tennis (14/u) boys team

Competition dates: 25-30 April



Player Age Location Jake Dembo 14 Perth, Western Australia Cruz Hewitt 13 Sydney, New South Wales Filip Fantasia 13 Adelaide, South Australia Coach: Bernie Goerlitz

“Congratulations to these incredible players on their selection to represent Australia at the upcoming Junior Billie Jean King Cup, Junior Davis Cup and World Junior Tennis competitions,” said Tennis Australia Chief Strategy and Performance Officer Tim Jolley.

“Wearing the green and gold and representing Australia is something all our players aspire to do, whether it be at elite junior competition or at the professional level.

“For many of these players it will be their first time representing Australia on the international stage which is a very exciting prospect and I’m sure all players will do Australia proud. I wish the players and captains the best of luck and hope we can book a place in respective finals later this year.”

> Daily results can be found here: itfjuniors.tournamentsoftware.com