Miami, USA, 28 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has continued his impressive march through the Miami Open draw.

The Aussie wildcard needed only 61 minutes to eliminate No.31 seed Fabio Fognini in third-round action today.

Kyrgios fired 10 aces and lost only eight points on serve in a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory against the Italian.

“I served well and I am happy to be through,” said Kyrgios, who has also progressed to the doubles quarterfinals in Miami alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis this week.

“I am just returning well. My doubles has helped me a lot on my singles court.”

It is Kyrgios’ second consecutive win against a seeded opponent at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament and propels him into a fourth-round meeting with world No.11 Jannik Sinner.

Kokkinakis plays his third-round singles match against American qualifier Denis Kudla later today.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [31] Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Denis Kudla (USA)

Men’s singles, fourth round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [9] Jannik Sinner (ITA)



Women’s singles, fourth round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)



Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!