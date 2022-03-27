Daria Saville continues her impressive comeback by reaching the fourth round at Miami, while Alex de Minaur defeats Jordan Thompson in an all-Aussie encounter.

Miami, USA , 27 March 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Daria Saville has secured back-to-back final 16 showings in 1000-level tournaments after Katerina Siniakova retired from their third-round match in Miami.

Saville led 6-0 1-0 when the Czech retired after 36 minutes on court. Progress to the fourth round, where the Australian will face Lucia Bronzetti, ensures a further push towards the top 100 after she dropped outside the top 600 in February.

Contesting her first individual tournaments since Roland Garros in 2020, Saville has recently recorded a quarterfinal run in Guadalajara, and defeated higher-ranked opponents including Ons Jabeur and Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.

On the comeback trail from injury, the former top-20 ranked Saville has equalled her best showing at the prestigious tournament. In a fourth-round run at Miami in 2015, Saville upset No.2 seed Maria Sharapova.

Alex de Minaur also progressed in an all-Aussie encounter at the Miami Open, claiming a 6-2 6-3 win over Jordan Thompson.

The 23-year-old De Minaur easily maintained momentum over Thompson, claiming breaks in the third and seventh game of the first set, and racing to a 4-0 lead in the second.

While he dropped serve in the eighth game, De Minaur quickly recovered to secure victory in 69 minutes.

It was a more challenging day for Australia’s doubles players, with Sam Stosur and John Peers both recording first-round losses.

Aussies in action – Miami

TODAY’S RESULTS



Women’s singles, third round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) d Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-0 1-0 ret.



Men’s singles, second round

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS), Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) d [3] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-4 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA) d [4] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [21] Marin Cilic (CRO)

Men’s singles, third round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [31] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Denis Kudla (USA)

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Stefano Tsitsipas (GRE) / [Q] Jefferey John Wolf (USA)



Women’s singles, fourth round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)

