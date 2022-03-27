Saville advances to fourth round at Miami Open
Daria Saville continues her impressive comeback by reaching the fourth round at Miami, while Alex de Minaur defeats Jordan Thompson in an all-Aussie encounter.
Miami, USA , 27 March 2022 | Vivienne Christie
Daria Saville has secured back-to-back final 16 showings in 1000-level tournaments after Katerina Siniakova retired from their third-round match in Miami.
Saville led 6-0 1-0 when the Czech retired after 36 minutes on court. Progress to the fourth round, where the Australian will face Lucia Bronzetti, ensures a further push towards the top 100 after she dropped outside the top 600 in February.
Contesting her first individual tournaments since Roland Garros in 2020, Saville has recently recorded a quarterfinal run in Guadalajara, and defeated higher-ranked opponents including Ons Jabeur and Elise Mertens to reach the fourth round at Indian Wells.
On the comeback trail from injury, the former top-20 ranked Saville has equalled her best showing at the prestigious tournament. In a fourth-round run at Miami in 2015, Saville upset No.2 seed Maria Sharapova.
Alex de Minaur also progressed in an all-Aussie encounter at the Miami Open, claiming a 6-2 6-3 win over Jordan Thompson.
The 23-year-old De Minaur easily maintained momentum over Thompson, claiming breaks in the third and seventh game of the first set, and racing to a 4-0 lead in the second.
While he dropped serve in the eighth game, De Minaur quickly recovered to secure victory in 69 minutes.
It was a more challenging day for Australia’s doubles players, with Sam Stosur and John Peers both recording first-round losses.
Aussies in action – Miami
TODAY’S RESULTS
Women’s singles, third round
[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) d Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-0 1-0 ret.
Men’s singles, second round
[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2 6-3
Women’s doubles, first round
[WC] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS), Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) d [3] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-4 6-4
Men’s doubles, first round
Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA) d [4] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-2 6-4
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [21] Marin Cilic (CRO)
Men’s singles, third round
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [31] Fabio Fognini (ITA)
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Denis Kudla (USA)
[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Stefano Tsitsipas (GRE) / [Q] Jefferey John Wolf (USA)
Women’s singles, fourth round
[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)
Men’s doubles, second round
Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)
